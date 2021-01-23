25 Hottest Pics Of The KarJenners In Crop Tops: Kim, Kendall & More

No matter the season, the KarJenner girls are always hitting us with a sexy crop top look. Whether it’s paired with a skirt, sweats, pants or shorts, these ladies know how to rock a crop top.

The Kardashian/Jenner crop top game is always going strong! All five KarJenner sisters have favored crop tops over the years, and they’ve become experts at styling the ab-baring trend in a multitude of different ways. From longer tops that just show a sliver of skin, to teeny tiny shirts, these ladies have worn just about every style of crop top imaginable, and we rounded up some of their best looks over the years.

Kendall Jenner is a supermodel, so it’s no surprise that she has the right body for a crop top. While out and about, Kendall wore a pair of brown and denim pants, paired with a strapless, purple, crocheted crop top. She paired the top with a matching cardigan sweater, and wore a simple silver necklace around her neck. From the runway to the red carpet to the streets, Kendall has worn crop tops on a number of different occasions over the years, and she always looks amazing.

Kendall isn’t the only sister who has slayed this look, though. Kourtney Kardashian also loves her crop tops, and one of her memorable, stomach-baring looks was when she rocked a plunging crop top for a night out. The teeny top offered the same amount of coverage as a bikini, and Kourtney pulled it off perfectly. She paired the shirt with high-waisted pants, which had purple fringe detail. She also wore open-toed high heels to dress up the look.

Kim Kardashian is the queen of dressing up sweats with a crop top. For one look, she rocked a strapless, bandeau crop top, paired with high-waisted sweatpants. She also added a pair of heeled booties to the look to take it from casual to sexy. What better way to make comfort look good!? Of course, Kim has worn dressier crop top looks over the years, too, but she’s definitely led the charge when it comes to pairing crop tops with sweats.

Of course, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are also ones to watch when it comes to this style. While they all have their own unique looks, they have each worn crop tops to perfection in the past. Head up to the gallery above to see how all the KarJenner sisters have slayed in crop tops over the years!