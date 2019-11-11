20 Times The KarJenners Slayed In Sexy Workout Looks: Khloe, Kim & More

The Kardashian/Jenner clan always brings it when it comes to their collective fashion game. But even when the ladies are sporting workout wear, they still look incredible!

It’s no secret that the KarJenner family has an eye for fashion. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim, 39, Khloe, 35, Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie, 22 and their matriarch, Kris Jenner, 64, have rocked some of the biggest red carpets and runways out there, including the Met Gala, the Emmys, even appearances at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks! But their lives aren’t wholly spent on the catwalk or posing for the camera. And it’s when the ladies are simply sporting some workout wear that they often look their best, most natural selves.

Khloe Kardashian brought out a bold pattern on her way to the gym in Beverly Hills on one such occasion. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a pair of giraffe print leggings with purple and lilac tones and a long sleeve shirt with a zipper down the front of her chest. The outfit hugged Khloe’s body perfectly and totally accentuated her toned figure. Khloe even took her look a bit further for her monochromatic ensemble, sporting a pair of purple sneakers. Keeping her workout wear super casual, Khloe didn’t wear any jewelry, and went makeup-free with her hair pulled back in a pony tail. She also finished off her outfit with some sunglasses as she toted her backpack and water bottle.

While monochromatic is always a great, fashionable way to go, Kourtney took a different route. The eldest KarJenner sister sported a baggy maroon muscle T-shirt with black leggings and a pair of black sneakers to match. Kourtney was on her way to the David Barton Gym in the Ganesvoort Hotel on Miami’s South Beach when she sported the ensemble. The mother-of-three looked super healthy and happy, accessorizing with subtle jewelry including a bracelet and necklace. Unlike her oldest sister, Kylie went bold with her Adidas workout tank, featuring splashes of color all over her top and gray leggings. Of course, supermodel Kendall loves a matching look, and on her way to the gym fashioned a matching sports bra and leggings with a jean jacket and white trainers. Honestly, she could have walked from the gym and onto the catwalk with that same garb!

While Khloe went with some splashes of purple for her workout wear, Kim took on a different neutral tone for her ensemble. In July 2018, Kim sported a lot of gray for her workout clothes, as she visited a studio to meet-up with sisters Khloe and Kourtney. Kim was later spotted with Khloe’s bestie Malika Haqq, as they exited to their cars on a very hot day in LA. Kim’s whole ensemble offered varying shades of gray, with a fitted tank top and a pair of bike shorts. The reality TV star added a sweatshirt around her waist as she wore her hair in a high pony tail, with her long black hair flowing down her back.

It’s true, the KarJenner clan is really up to any event or red carpet appearance. But their fashion sense carries through to their workout gear with ease. Who says you can’t work out while still working your look? For more pics of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, in their sexiest workout wear, click through the gallery above!