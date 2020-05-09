Gallery
Hollywood Life

23 Times The KarJenner Sisters Showed Off Their Toned Abs In Crop Tops: Kim, Kourtney & More

kim kardashian
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019 Wearing Yeezy
Kendall JennerKendall Jenner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian seen at Le Piaf restaurant ParisPictured: Kim Kardashian,Kourtney KardashianRef: SPL5153424 020320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
American Reality Superstar Kim Kardashian arrives at Ritz hotel after breakfast at Palais de Tokyo in Paris, France. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5153590 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
and

The KarJenner girls work hard for their abs, so we don’t blame them for wanting to show them off in crop tops quite often — especially in the warmer weather!

We may be stuck inside due to stay-at-home and quarantine regulations at the moment, but the Kardashian/Jenner crop top game is still going strong! The KarJenner sisters have all favored crop top looks over the years, and they’re experts at styling the ab-baring trend. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, showed off her toned stomach in an Instagram photo, where she wore a white crop top and high-waisted black jeans. The image was a throwback mirror selfie, which Kourtney took on a photo shoot set sometime before the quarantine began. Her toned belly was on full display in the image, and she looked super fierce.

Kourtney isn’t the only sister who has slayed this look, though. Kim Kardashian also loves her crop tops, and one of her recent memorable, stomach-baring looks was when she wore a nude-colored bandeau top with high-waisted pants and a puffy jacket. She had her hair styled in braids and looked extremely fashion forward. She rocked a similar bandeau look back in July 2019, when she stepped out wearing a tiny top made out of the same material as sweatpants (which she also had on). The look was designed by her husband, Kanye West, for his Yeezy line, and paired perfectly with a trench coat and grey sock booties.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner showed off her impressive abs in a white crop top while meeting dad Caitlyn Jenner for dinner in Aug. 2019. She layered the shirt under a black and khaki jacket, along with pants that had the same color-blocking design. Kendall is often photographed wearing teeny-tiny shirts that put her stomach on display, and is a pro at the crop top trend.

View this post on Instagram

throwback to set life

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

kim kardashian
SplashNews

Of course, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are also ones to watch when it comes to this style. While they all have their own unique looks, they have each worn crop tops to perfection in the past. Head up to the gallery above to see how all the KarJenner sisters have slayed in crop tops over the years!