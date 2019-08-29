18 Times The KarJenner Sisters Shined In Neon Green, Hot Pink & More Bright, Bold Colors

While Kim Kardashian tends to wear a lot of neutrals thanks to husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line, she and her sisters have also rocked bright, bold hues over the years.

From neon green to bright fuchsia, neon colors have been all the rage over the past year. As with any major fashion trend, Hollywood’s biggest trendsetters – Kim Kardashian and her four sisters – have been at the forefront, wearing the bold hues to perfection any chance they get. Kim tends to prefer neutrals since her husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy lines gravitate toward muted tones, but even he’s caved and designed a custom bright pink dress for her to wear to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August 2018.

Being a supermodel, Kendall Jenner might be the most adventurous of the KarJenners when it comes to fashion. On June 20, we witnessed her wearing a fluorescent green top by Kardashian fave Maisie Wilen. The oversized button-down shirt was paired with an equally bold mini skirt and clear Amina Muaddi heels.

Kendall also experimented with bright pink when she attended the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The reality star helped introduce Giambattista Valli‘s collaboration with H&M by wearing a tulle mini dress with a ruffle train from the capsule collection.

Kendall and Kim aren’t the only KarJenner women who slay in bright colors though. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have all put their own unique spins on this trend as well. Head up to the gallery above to see how each of these women have styled neon hues!