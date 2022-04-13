KarJenner Family’s Best Coachella Looks: Kylie’s Lime Green Hair & More

It’s that time of year again – Coachella is here! Ahead of the festival, look back at the best looks the Kardashian family has worn to the event over the years!

Coachella isn’t a hot spot for ALL of the KarJenner family members, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner sure do LOVE the festival. The ladies have hit up Coachella for several years now, and they always bring their A-game when it comes to their festival style. Kylie definitely gets into it the most, especially when it comes to her Coachella hairstyles. It’s no secret that Kylie loves changing up her ‘do on the regular, but at Coachella, she always takes it to the next level. Kylie has worn so many different-colored wigs to Coachella over the years — from green to orange to pink to rainbow and more!

Meanwhile, Kendall is never afraid to show skin when it comes to her style, and with Coachella being outdoors in the middle of the desert, it’s the perfect occasion for her to rock revealing outfits. Whether it’s a crop top, bra top, dress with cutouts, or something else sexy, Kendall’s Coachella fashion is bold and amazing. Plus, her accessory game is always top-notch — from different-shaped sunglasses to body chains and statement necklaces, Kendall knows how to style her looks the right way for this annual event!

In 2018, Kourtney Kardashian also showed up at Coachella with her younger sisters, and she opted for a much more comfortable festival style. Kourtney rocked high-waisted sweats while attending one Coachella event, but she also wore a crop top, which allowed her to put her abs on display.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie looked stunning in this skintight, sheer gold mini dress with a completely open back. She styled her mini with a pair of black leather combat boots and neon green hair.

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner

Kourtney and Kendall looked fabulous at Kanye West’s Sunday Service during Coachella in April 2019. The sisters rocked similar outfits as Kourtney wore a tight white silk maxi dress with white boots. Kendall rocked a V-neck silk maxi dress with a cinched-in waist and a thigh-high slit on the skirt, showing off her long legs and chunky sneakers.

