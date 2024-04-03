Kanye West’s Donda Academy Lawsuit: Everything We Know About Former Employee’s Claims

Kanye “Ye” West is being sued by a former Yeezy and Donda Academy employee named Trevor Phillips. In his lawsuit, Phillips alleged that he was subjected to a hostile and discriminatory workplace by West after he began working for the rapper in late 2022.

Learn more about West’s lawsuit below.

Why Is Kanye West Being Sued?

Phillips accused West of discrimination and harassment while working at his school. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Phillips’ attorney explained why his client wanted to work for West. After the “Jesus Walks” rapper created his Donda Academy, Phillips saw it as a positive career move for himself having worked at Yeezy.

“Kanye represented the possibilities of what a Black man could accomplish in America: achievement, recognition and financial freedom — truly, the American Dream,” Phillips’ legal team said in the paperwork. “With this in mind, Phillips passionately dove into his work.”

Phillips’ lawyers argued that West was racist to his Black staff rather than his white staff. Moreover, Phillips alleged that he witnessed West convey “discriminatory conspiracy [theories] of Jews” during meetings at his Donda Academy.

“It was immediately apparent to him, and others, that Kanye treated the Black staff considerably worse than white employees,” the court documents read, per the outlet. “Even when class was in session, Kanye would scream and berate Black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff. Often, Kanye targeted Phillips — a Black man — not just with this disparate and harassing behavior, but complete and utter disdain.”

Phillips worked at Donda Academy for nine months.

At one point, Phillips claimed that West told students at his school that they should shave their heads and that he wanted to put a jail in the school. West also allegedly told the kids they could be locked up in cages.

Phillips’ lawyer, Carney R Shegerian, provided a statement to the outlet, explaining why the former Donda Academy staff member is suing West.

“By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients’ rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages — which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love — have no place in the world,” the attorney said.

Has Kanye West Commented on the Lawsuit?

Since Phillips filed the lawsuit against West on April 2, 2024, the “Stronger” artist has not publicly commented on the situation. This is an ongoing case.