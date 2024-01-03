Julianne Moore’s Husband: All About Bart Freundlich & Their 20-Year Marriage

Julianne Moore, 63, is an award-winning actress known for her roles in Still Alice, Chloe, and most recently, Netflix’s May December. The star is being recognized for her work in the Netflix film as she has been officially nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Aside from her impressive career as an actress, Julianne is also a devoted wife and proud mother. She’s been married more than once and also has more than one child. Ahead of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 7, 2024, below is everything to know about her current husband, her first marriage, and her family!

Julianne Moore’s Husband, Bart Freundlich

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star is currently married to Bart Freundlich, 53, who is an American film director. Julianne’s marriage to Bart is her longest, as the lovebirds tied the knot in 2003. The proud wife often shares selfies with her hubby via Instagram, and most recently gave her followers a glimpse at their love in October 2023. “It didn’t rain today,” Julianne captioned the adorable selfie with Bart on the beach.

In September, Julianne shared a stunning black-and-white photo from one of their date nights. “Mommy and Daddy went out,” she joked in the caption of the chic snapshot with her husband. Bart’s leading lady also commemorated their 17th wedding anniversary back in August 2020 with a touching tribute post. “I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 – there is no one I’d rather be with everyday. I love you,” she gushed in the caption.

Her First Marriage to John Gould Rubin

Nearly two decades before Julianne’s marriage to Bart, she was married to actor John Gould Rubin. The now 72-year-old and Julianne were married for nearly a decade as their marriage lasted from 1986 until they divorced in 1995. Although Julianne eventually moved on and found love with Bart, her ex did not end up re-marrying after their split. The former lovebirds also did not welcome any children during their near decade together.

Does Julianne Moore Have Kids?

Julianne started her own family with Bart when their son, Caleb Freundlich, was born in 1997. Later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Liv Freundlich, in April 2002. In September 2023, the proud mama shared a close-up photo of her daughter to celebrate Daughter’s Day. “Little late for #nationaldaughtersday but never not thinking of her. Love you @livfreundlich (look at your little self in the photo behind you),” she penned in the caption.

She also celebrated Son’s Day two days later by sharing a photo of Caleb via Instagram. “How lucky am I to have one of each because today it’s #nationalsonsday Love you so much @cal_freundlich I am always on your side,” Julianne captioned the sweet portrait. Her son took to the comments to react and left his mom a series of red heart emojis in appreciation.