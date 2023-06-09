Josh Brolin’s Wife Kathryn: All About Their Romance, Plus His Two Previous Marriages

Josh Brolin is an actor known for his role as Thanos in the Avengers film franchise.

He is currently married to Kathryn Boyd Brolin.

He was first married to Alice Adair and later, actress Diane Lane.

Josh took to Instagram on Jun. 8, 2023, to share a video of his cold bath in ice water.

From The Goonies to starring in the Avengers film franchise, it’s no surprise that Josh Brolin, 55, is a world-famous actor! Not only is he widely known for his portrayal of the character, Thanos, in Avengers, but Josh even went on to win the “Best Villain” award for the role at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. However, when the 55-year-old is not busy working on the set of hit movies, he is often spotted spending time with his wife and four kids. Keep reading to learn more about his current wife, Kathryn Brolin, 35, and Josh’s two exes!

Kathryn Boyd Brolin

The Men in Black 3 star’s most recent marriage is to actress Kathryn Brolin. The blonde beauty and Josh got married in 2016 and have since remained loved-up over the last seven years. Recently, on Dec. 30, 2022, Josh shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing to celebrate the end of the year. “As things wind down for the year, a reminder that you wind me up. @kathrynbrolin,” he captioned the post. Josh is not the only one who gushes over their better half on social media either, as Kathryn often posts about him on Instagram. On Apr. 5, 2023, the 35-year-old shared a sweet photo of her and Josh posing on a stair case. “@sunvalleyfilmfest,” she simply captioned the post.

About two years after they got married, Josh took to Instagram to announce that Kathryn was pregnant with their first child. “There’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes,” he captioned the adorable baby bump photos at the time. They welcomed their daughter Westlyn Rain, 4, soon after along with Chapel Grace, 2, who was born in Dec. 2020.

Josh often gushes about all the women in his life, including his wife and daughters. He took to Instagram on Feb. 14, 2023, to pen a sweet tribute to all of them. “To my clan of females whom I love through the stretches of horizon I can only imagine beyond. You live in that other place where magic thrives and yet practicality’s road rash still always exists. You are the cauldron of the making of me — a mixture that will result in the likes of you and the lives inside you so beautifully. I love you, my girls. (Kathryn, Eden, Westlyn, Chapel),” he captioned the carousel of photos.

Diane Lane

Prior to his marriage to Kathryn, Josh was married to Under the Tuscan Sun star Diane Lane, 58. Josh and his ex-wife got married in 2004 and were nearly married a decade until their divorce in 2013. During their marriage, Josh was a step-father to Diane’s daughter Eleanor Lambert, 29.

Years after their split, in 2018, Josh told Entertainment Tonight his thoughts on his marriage to the now 58-year-old. “I loved Diane,” he said at the time. “I loved being a father figure to her daughter. It just wasn’t attainable, and in that hero mentality, you get exhausted, and then when you get exhausted, you get resentful, and then all that stuff comes out. So I feel bad that I didn’t have the presence of mind or the maturity or whatever to understand that early on.” Years after their split, Josh moved on with Kathryn, however, Diane has not re-married since.

Alice Adair

The Hollywood heartthrob’s first marriage was to actress Alice Adair, 56, which lasted from 1988 to 1994. This was Josh’s second-to-longest marriage after his relationship with Diane. Although Alice’s romance to Josh eventually fizzled out, they remain forever connected through their two children. Josh’s eldest daughter, Eden Brolin, was born in 1994, while his only son, Trevor Brolin, was born in 1988. In May 2021, Josh took to Instagram to share a rare photo with his and Alice’s kids. “My girl and my boy (@edenbrolin & @funtonofun) who jump started my heart almost 33 years ago and has kept me real, kept me true, and has shown me what a diamond asset humility is. I love you both so much,” the proud papa captioned the post.