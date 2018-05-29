Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Boyd Expecting 1st Baby Together — See The Model’s Bump

Josh Brolin’s going to be a dad again! The ‘Deadpool 2’ actor & his wife Kathryn Boyd are officially expecting their 1st child, and it’s clear they’re already beyond thrilled! See their sweet announcement pics here!

Josh Brolin, 50, and Kathryn Boyd, 31, are thinking pink! The actor and his model wife are expecting their first child as a couple, and they already know it’s going to be a girl! Taking to Instagram on May 29, Josh shared the exciting news with his followers, even posting two adorable baby bump pics featuring his glowing wife! We can only imagine how excited Josh and Kathryn must be.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato,” Josh captioned two photos. “Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes.” In the first image, Josh can be seen taking a selfie with Kathryn as they hike together. The mom-to-be is all smiles while wearing a white cropped tank top and gray workout leggings. Her blossoming belly is fully exposed. In the second pic, Kathryn stands with her full-body profile facing the camera, hands on her hips.

“Awesome! All the best on your growing family!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “What a hell of a time for you guys. That lil sweet girl potato gonna come out dancin.” Josh is no stranger to parenthood as he’s already dad to two grown children: daughter Eden, 28, and son Trevor, 30 next month, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.

Josh and Kathryn, who previously worked as the actor’s assistant, were spotted kissing while vacationing in Rome back in February 2015. Soon after, they confirmed their engagement and proceeded to tie the knot in September 2016. Just earlier this year, Josh gushed about his children in honor of Easter. “There is no duo I love more than this punk rock duo, my two kids. They see the world through the ever revolving kaleidoscope it’s meant to be experienced through,” he wrote alongside a photo of his kids.

“I have been blessed with a potpourri of emotional fireworks because of them. And, over a quarter century into it, I am a better man because of them. I might not be as mature as they are, but there’s still time.” Aw! Congrats again, Josh and Kathryn!