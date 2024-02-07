John Goodman’s Wife: Get to Know His Longtime Love Anna Beth Goodman

John Goodman has been a beloved and critically acclaimed actor for generations. After his breakout starring in Roseanne in the late 80s, he’s gone on to tons of major films like The Big Lebowski, Argo, Inside Llewlyn Davis, and many more. In recent years, John has starred in The Conners, reprising his role as Dan Conner from Roseanne. The series is making its return for its sixth season on February 7, 2024.

Throughout much of his career, John has had his wife Anna Beth Goodman (née Hartzog) by his side. The pair have been married since 1989, and they’re still going strong to this day. As the new season of The Conners premieres, get to know more about Anna Beth here.

How Did John Goodman Meet His Wife?

As John was pursuing his career, he was working on the sports film Everybody’s All American, which was released in 1988. He had been traveling between Los Angeles and New Orleans, where Anna was originally from. The pair crossed paths when they attended a 1987 Halloween party at Tipitina’s in NOLA. “She walked up to me and said, ‘Hi.’ I couldn’t figure out why anyone that pretty was talking to me,” he said in an interview with Elle.

The pair hit it off, and they’ve been together ever since. The couple got married in 1989, and they’re still married to this day! John opened up about his proposal in a past interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “On the banks of the Mississippi River in the French Quarter,” he said. “We knew it was coming for a while. We actually went to the jewelry store to get the ring before we went down to the river.”

They Have One Kid

John and Anna became parents in 1990 when they welcomed their daughter Molly Evangeline. She followed in her dad’s footsteps into entertainment, but she works behind the scenes. She’s been a production assistant and a designer on tons of hit movies. She mostly remains very private.

Anna Studied Fine Arts and Worked in Clothes Manufacturing

While her husband is a star of both the big and small screens, Anna has mostly remained private. She reportedly attended the University of New Orleans, where she got a degree in fine arts, and she began a “clothes manufacturing enterprise,” according to AmoMama. She spent much of her early career going between Los Angeles and New Orleans.

Anna Supported Him Through Alcoholism

When John marked 10 years of sobriety in 2018, John admitted that Anna was the reason that he eventually gave up drinking. “It had been a long weekend, playing golf with my friends. By the time Sunday morning rolled around, I was shaking. I was still drinking, but I was still shaking. I called my wife, which is like turning myself into the Gestapo,” he quipped in a Today interview. “She made some phone calls. We got me into a treatment center. I detoxed there, and I decided I liked the feeling.”

What Else Has John Said About Anna?

John joked that “working away from home a great deal of the time” was the secret to marriage in the above-mentioned Elle interview, but it’s clear he adores his wife.