John Goodman’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Only Daughter Molly Evangeline

John Goodman is best known as an actor.

He is the father of one daughter.

John is married to Anna Beth Goodman.

He currently stars in the television series ‘The Conners.’

John Goodman, 70, became a beloved star when he played the role of doting dad Dan Conner on the sitcom Roseanne from 1988 until 1997, but he is also a doting dad in real life. The actor shares daughter Molly Evangeline Goodman, 32, with his wife Anna Beth Goodman and has often been seen with her at events and more over the years. Although she has a famous father, Molly has also made quite a name for herself with her own career path and life. Find out more about her below!

Molly Evangeline

John’s only child, Molly Evangeline, was born on Aug. 31, 1990. Her birth came the year after her parents got married and soon after, John reportedly moved his family to New Orleans, LA for a while. Molly’s gone on to choose a similar career path to her famous dad. The talented young woman works as a production assistant and designer and has been involved in the art department of numerous television shows and films since the early 2010s. Some of them include New Girl, The Last Tycoon, and Aquarius, according to IMDB.

Before she started her career, she reportedly attended the University of Southern California and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Production. Although she’s a pretty private person, Molly has been photographed posing with John at various events over the years. Some of them include red carpet award shows or premieres and the ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

As of 2023, Molly doesn’t appear to have any public social media accounts and it’s unknown if she’s married and/or has any kids. When discussing the ups and downs of his career and overall life, in a 2021 interview, John mentioned Molly. “She turned out great. But she had her mother and her grandmother to teach her manners,” he said.