Jim Brown’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late NFL Legend’s 6 Children

Jim Brown was an NFL fullback for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965.

He was a father to six children.

Jim was most recently married to Monique Brown who he married in 1997.

On May 19, 2023, his wife revealed that the NFL star had died the night prior at their home in Los Angeles.

There are many athletes’ legacies that stand the test of time, and Jim Brown‘s (b. Feb. 17, 1936), was one of them. The late football player was known for his time as a fullback with the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965. During his career, Jim ended up being a football hall of famer, however, he retired at the peak of his career to dedicate his life to being a civil rights advocate, per AP. Sadly, his wife, Monique Brown, took to Instagram on May 19, 2023, to announce the death of her beloved husband.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” her note, along with a photo of them began. “He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. T our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…” Amid the somber news of Jim’s passing, here is a closer look at his adult children.

Kimberly B Brown

One of Jim’s children includes his daughter, Kimberly B Brown. Despite having a father who was a pro athlete, Kimberly opted to pursue her own path and went on to become an actress, executive producer, and entertainment powerhouse. She is the creator and executive producer of the show, Daughters of Legends, as well as having starred in the Amazon Prime film One Night in Miami.

The proud daughter often featured her dad on her Instagram to proudly wish him a happy birthday and happy Father’s Day over the years. Three months ahead of his passing, Kimberly shared a video montage of Jim to celebrate his birthday on Feb. 17, 2023. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD [heart emoji] YOU!! Every year you’re on this earth is a blessing from GOD! #87 I LOVE YOU DAD No matter what your blood runs through my veins and nothing can change that,” she began in the caption. “You have been my supporter, my wisdom, and the example of a man to submit to. You showed me what a great man acts and looks like. You’re the light in my life Happy Birthday Dad‼️”

Aris Brown

Jim and Monique also welcomed a son, Aris Brown, 21, during their nearly 30-year marriage. His son ended up pursuing a similar path as his father and is a pro lacrosse player who joined the Hampton University team in 2020, per NBC Sports. “I’m very proud and blessed to announce my commitment to play Division 1 lacrosse at Hampton University,” he wrote via Instagram in a since-deleted post. “I’d like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for helping me through the way.”

Aris was a proud son and also featured his father on his Instagram over the years. Most recently, he shared a special tribute for Jim in light of his 2023 passing. “You were an amazing father and role model. I was blessed to call you my father and learn so much from you,” his caption began (see above). “You gave me the best childhood anyone could ask for, and always wanted me to be happy. I can’t thank you enough for that. I love you pops.” Prior to that, Aris shared a photo with his dad in similar suits in Mar. 2020.

Morgan Brown

Monique and Jim also shared a daughter, Morgan Brown, who is a professional photographer. Morgan, like her dad and brother, shares their passion for sports and pursued college soccer in 2021. “So proud of my baby..!”, Jim captioned a photo of his daughter’s USC soccer announcement. The brunette beauty also shared a photo of herself on the field in Aug. 2021, with the caption, “Respect all, fear none.”

In light of her dad’s passing, she shared a series of throwback photos of him and their family on May 19, 2023. “‘My Father didn’t tell me how to live; he just did it and let me watch.’ My father was an extraordinary man who affected many people’s lives with his generosity, wisdom, and unshakable devotion. Even when I questioned myself, my father had the unique ability to sense my potential,” her sweet caption began. “When I was unable to believe in myself, he did. He always encouraged me to pursue my goals, motivating me to take chances and never accept mediocrity. He showed me that obstacles are simply opportunities for personal growth and advancement. And I am grateful to admit that I have never encountered a man who could match my father’s greatness.”

Jim N. Brown Jr.

Jim’s eldest son, Jim N. Brown Jr., also pursued a career in sports. During the 1980s he played basketball at North Carolina A&T, per HBCU Gameday. Not much else is known about where Jim Jr. is today, as he lives a life out of the spotlight.

Karen Brown Ward

In 2016, news broke that Jim’s daughter, Karen Brown Ward, had passed away, per The Brunswick News. Although it is not known who her mother was, it is known that Jim welcomed three kids with his first wife, Sue Brown, who he was married to from 1959 to 1972. “Karen Ward, daughter of NFL great and St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, passed away Monday morning at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick,” the outlet reported at the time.

Kim Brown & Kevin Brown

It has been reported that Jim also had two other children, Kim and Kevin Brown, from a prior relationship. Not much else is known about them as they live a private life.