Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now’ Tour: Everything You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez is having a great 2024 so far — and it’s about to get even better! To promote her album This Is Me…Now, which comes out February 16, and has also spawned the Prime Video musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, Jennifer is going on tour to over 30 cities in North America. The 54-year-old superstar will perform her new songs from the album inspired by her relationship with husband Ben Affleck on This Is Me…Now: The Tour. This is Jennifer’s first tour since 2019’s It’s My Party tour, which grossed over $50 million from 37 dates.
Here is everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 tour.
Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Dates
Jennifer announced her tour on February 15. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer has 34 performances from June 26 to August 31 on the summer tour. See the full list of the This Is Me…Now: The Tour dates below.
June 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
June 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
July 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 03 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
July 05 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
July 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
July 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
July 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
July 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
July 19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
July 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
July 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
August 07 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
August 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
August 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
August 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 20 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
August 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
August 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
August 31 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Setlist
Jennifer has not revealed the official setlist for her new tour. But fans can expect to see her perform the songs from This Is Me…Now, her ninth studio album. The full tracklist for the album is listed below.
- This Is Me … Now
- To Be Yours
- Mad in Love
- Can’t Get Enough
- Rebound
- not. going. anywhere.
- Dear Ben pt. ll
- Hummingbird
- Hearts and Flowers
- Broken Like Me
- This Time Around
- Midnight Trip to Vegas
- Greatest Love Story Never Told
Of course, it’s also possible Jennifer sings some of her past greatest hits on the tour, like “Let’s Get Loud,” “On the Floor,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “Do It Well.”
How To Get Tickets For Jennifer Lopez’s Tour
Presale tour tickets for the JLo Fan Club will be available starting February 20 at 9 a.m. local time. Citi and Verizon presales begin February 20 at 10 a.m. local time through February 22 at 10 p.m. local time. The general ticket sale starts February 23 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.