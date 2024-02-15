Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now’ Tour: Everything You Need to Know

View gallery Image Credit: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is having a great 2024 so far — and it’s about to get even better! To promote her album This Is Me…Now, which comes out February 16, and has also spawned the Prime Video musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, Jennifer is going on tour to over 30 cities in North America. The 54-year-old superstar will perform her new songs from the album inspired by her relationship with husband Ben Affleck on This Is Me…Now: The Tour. This is Jennifer’s first tour since 2019’s It’s My Party tour, which grossed over $50 million from 37 dates.

Here is everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 tour.

Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Dates

Jennifer announced her tour on February 15. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer has 34 performances from June 26 to August 31 on the summer tour. See the full list of the This Is Me…Now: The Tour dates below.

June 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

June 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

July 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 03 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

July 05 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

July 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

July 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

July 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

July 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

July 19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

July 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

August 07 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

August 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

August 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

August 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 20 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

August 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

August 31 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Setlist

Jennifer has not revealed the official setlist for her new tour. But fans can expect to see her perform the songs from This Is Me…Now, her ninth studio album. The full tracklist for the album is listed below.

This Is Me … Now To Be Yours Mad in Love Can’t Get Enough Rebound not. going. anywhere. Dear Ben pt. ll Hummingbird Hearts and Flowers Broken Like Me This Time Around Midnight Trip to Vegas Greatest Love Story Never Told

Of course, it’s also possible Jennifer sings some of her past greatest hits on the tour, like “Let’s Get Loud,” “On the Floor,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “Do It Well.”

How To Get Tickets For Jennifer Lopez’s Tour

Presale tour tickets for the JLo Fan Club will be available starting February 20 at 9 a.m. local time. Citi and Verizon presales begin February 20 at 10 a.m. local time through February 22 at 10 p.m. local time. The general ticket sale starts February 23 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.