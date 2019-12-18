Jennifer Lopez’s Bouncy Curls Are The Perfect Holiday Hairstyle & More Stars Rocking Curly Hair

Jennifer Lopez showed off super bouncy ’80s inspired curls proving that the hairstyle is the perfect look for the holiday season!

With the holidays quickly approaching, it’s time to start planning your holiday party outfits and glam and luckily, Jennifer Lopez, 50, just debuted a bouncy curls hairstyle that is perfect for any parties you have this season. JLo’s hair was done by hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who posted a photo of her gorgeous look on Dec. 17, with the caption, “Big hair Big mood #dreamcurl.” To get JLo’s curls, Chris used Color Wow products and her short bob hairstyle was scrunched up into super tight curls. The front of her face was framed by curly bangs which were swept up to the side, while her hair color featured extra light blonde highlights. JLo’s funky look was super retro and dramatic, which makes it the perfect look for the holidays.

JLo isn’t the only celebrity to rock curls recently, in fact, tons of stars have been trying out the look lately. Kim Kardashian, 39, just tried it out at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10 when she chose to wear her long black hair down in effortless beach waves, also done by Chris Appleton. There are so many different ways to rock curls this holiday season – whether it’s tight rings, waves, or bouncy curls, the possibilities are endless.

Curls are the biggest trend for the holidays and Jerome Lordet, Style Director at Pierre Michel Salon in New York City, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about holiday hairstyles and how you can recreate curls at home.

“Wavy hair down is always a great look and very romantic for the holiday season,” Jerome admitted. To achieve gorgeous down waves Jerome shared the three steps to get the look, “The first step is putting a volumizer like the Volumetry from L’Oréal), then dry the hair naturally with a blow dryer and finger-lift the roots to get as much fullness out. The second step is to curl hair with a curling iron about 1-inch in size, taking small sections. The third step is to lightly brush the hair and use your finger to finish a wavy look using Maria Valentino CBD hair nourishment to give a beautiful shine.”