Jennifer Grey’s Husband: All About her 20 Year Marriage To Clark Gregg & More Romances

Jennifer Grey has been in the spotlight for over 35 years. After making her 1984 debut in Reckless, her big breaks came in 1986 and 1987 with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Dirty Dancing, respectively. Since winning over audiences as Jeannie Bueller and Baby Houseman, Jennifer, 62, has regularly appeared in a wide array of movies and TV shows, with her most recent roles coming being in episodes of Dollface and The Conners.

Throughout Jennifer’s career, she’s had a number of high profile relationships with some of her fellow Hollywood stars, but her longest lasting relationship came during her 20-year marriage to actor Clark Gregg from 2001 to 2021. Find out more about her relationship with Clark and her past romances here.

Clark Gregg

Jennifer’s longest lasting relationship was her 19-year marriage to The Avengers star Clark Gregg, 60. The pair started dating in 2000, and tied the knot a year later in July 2001, per People. Jennifer and Clark have a daughter Stella, 20, together. Stella has also dabbled in acting, appearing alongside her dad in the 2013 movie Trust Me and an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2017, per IMDb. Clark opened up about the couple’s go-to date night in a March 2019 interview with Closer Weekly. “When we’re in New York, a date night usually involves theater, sushi and maybe a salsa class if she wins or binge-watching, if I win,” he said.

After almost 20 years of marriage, Jennifer and Clark announced that they had separated in January 2020 in a statement that July on Instagram. “After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised,” the pair wrote in a joint statement.

Despite the split, the pair still clearly care deeply for each other. When Jennifer announced her memoir Out Of the Corner in February 2022, Clark humorously tweeted about it to show his support and encourage fans to check it out. “4 words you never want to hear from your ex: “I’m writing a memoir.” So believe me when I say this book is great. It is (like J) wise fearless & funny af & doesn’t pull punches. Or trash me. Much,” he tweeted.

Matthew Broderick

While her marriage to Clark was her longest lasting relationship, one of her earliest high profile relationships was with her Ferris Bueller co-star Matthew Broderick, 60. The pair’s relationship became public when they were involved in a deadly car crash while vacationing in Ireland. Two people were killed in the accident, while Matthew was injured. Jennifer later required spinal surgery decades after the accident, per The New York Times. She’s said that she still thinks about the accident and the two people who were lost. “We were so young. And there’s not a week that goes by that I don’t think about it. That I don’t think about the families. That I don’t think about Matthew. It’s just in me. It’s part of my topographical map, the landscape of my life,” she told The Times in April 2022.

Johnny Depp

Jennifer was also briefly linked to future Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, 58, in 1989. The pair were even rumored to be engaged, per ET. The actress opened up about the relationship, which took place shortly after her car crash, in an April 2022 interview with People. “There was some heat. It was a f**king bonfire,” she said. “Energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the s**t I just went through.”

Michael J. Fox

Jennifer was very briefly linked to Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox, 60, per Amomama. The pair’s relationship doesn’t seem to have lasted vey long, and it seems like everything ended on good terms, because Jennifer is friends with Michael’s wife of over 30 years Tracy Pollan! Tracy shared a throwback photo in July 2019 of both the ladies when they were pregnant on the beach together.

George Stephanopoulos

While most of Jennifer’s exes are actors, she did have a brief romance with political commentator, journalist, and then-White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos in the early 90s. The pair reportedly were set up in March 1993, shortly after then-President Bill Clinton took office, via The Washington Post. During her relationship with George, 61, he occasionally brought Jennifer to the White House.