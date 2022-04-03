Jared Leto Girlfriend History, From Soleil Moon Frye To Ashley Olsen & Beyond

The Oscar winner has had his fair share of romances with Hollywood stars, including Cameron Diaz and Miley Cyrus. See the long list of Tinseltown beauties here!

Jared Leto has made legions of fans swoon since he first hit the scene as teenaged heartbreaker Jordan Catalano in the 90s dramedy My So-Called Life. In the real world, the Oscar winner has had a bit of a reputation as a playboy as well, although he tries his best to keep his love life private, telling Rolling Stone in 2016 that he likes to “distract people” from his romances. “If I was in a relationship — I don’t know if I would share that information publicly,” he divulged.

Nevertheless, it’s nearly impossible to keep one’s dating escapades under wraps when you’re an A-list megastar; the Louisiana native has already been featured in two huge projects for 2022: the Apple TV + series WeCrashed and the Marvel superhero flick Morbius. Join us for a trip down memory lane, as we highlight the girlfriends of Jared Leto’s past, here.

Cameron Diaz

Jared and Cameron Diaz had a very low-key romance, as there are very little photographs of the couple when they dated in the 2000s. They were so elusive from the public eye that The Telegraph called them “Hollywood’s most photogenic, but least photographed couples.” After appearing at the 2003 Golden Globes together, the couple sparked engagement rumors. Alas, they ended up splitting that same year after four years of dating, according to People.

Scarlett Johansson

Shortly after Cameron, Jared found love again with Scarlett Johansson. Although they broke up within a year, Jared reportedly still pined after the Avengers star almost a decade later. “Jared was really crazy about Scarlett and those feelings are still with him even up till today,” a source told Popdust in 2014. “He always wears the pants in every relationship….he’s always the one in control, but with Scarlett, even though she was barely 20-years old and he was 31, she was in the driver’s seat. Jared was the one waiting on her calls and text messages, and she was calling the shots.”

Ashley Olsen

In 2005, Jared was reportedly on a “cozy date” with the Full House vet Ashley Olsen, per US Weekly. According to the news outlet, the pair rekindled their romance three years later at an art gala and then in 2011 for a romantic date in Beverly Hills.

Miley Cyrus

Rumors began swirling around 2015 that Jared had found an connection with Miley Cyrus over their love of music, as they are both seasoned performers. It was reported the darling duo were only seeing each other for some physical affection. “They were in L.A. one weekend for separate fund-raisers, but afterward, they met up at a hotel in West Hollywood,” an insider told Star Magazine. “They hardly ever go to Miley’s place because it’s too easy for the paparazzi to catch them. And when they spend the night at a hotel, they choose one with underground access. Miley knows it’s because Jared is seeing a lot of other women, but she’s told friends she doesn’t care and is more than happy to keep their arrangement a secret.”

Paris Hilton

Jared was linked to hotel heiress Paris Hilton in 2008 after they were snapped kissing at the Sundance Film Festival. A source told Page Six that the two were “not dating seriously,” before adding, “She likes him and she thinks he is really sexy and fun.”

Lupita Nyong’o

Jared’s rumored affair with Lupita Nyong’o may just be that: a rumor. The 30 Seconds to Mars lead singer sparked the gossip after he mentioned the Oscar winner in his acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards in 2014. A year later, US Weekly reported the pair were “flirty” at a SAG Awards after-party. However, nothing more was ever reported on the two as a romantic item.

Soleil Moon Frye

Jared and Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye were spotted with their arms around each other at Vanilla Ice’s movie Cool as Ice in 1991. The pair were rumored to have dated for about a year.