James Spader’s Ex-Wife Victoria Spader: What To Know About Their Marriage

Pretty in Pink star James Spader, 63, is an Emmy-winning actor known for his regular appearances on the hit TV show, The Blacklist. Some of the Hollywood regular’s other loved appearances include moments on The Office, Boston Legal, and starring in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, when the 63-year-old isn’t busy working on hit movies and TV shows, he is often spotted with his longtime partner, Leslie Stefanson, 51. Prior to dating Leslie though, James was married to set decorator Victoria Spader, 63. Amid the 10th and finale season of The Blacklist, here is everything to know about James’ ex-wife and his current love!

James & Victoria Spader

James has only been married once and that was to Victoria Spader. The former love birds met while working on the set of the film, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, in the 1980s, as reported by The US Sun. At the time, Victoria worked as a set decorator and yoga instructor. James and his now-ex-wife got married a few years later in 1987 and remained happily wed until they parted ways in 2004. The same outlet also reported that James was the one who decided to file for divorce in 2003 in Los Angeles.

Not only did Victoria work alongside him on the set of Sex, Lies, and Videotape, but she’s also credited in working for the art department on the set of the 1988 film, Jack’s Back. James and Victoria met while he was living in New York City and later welcomed two children together (more on their family, below). Not much else is known about their prior marriage, as James is relatively private about his love life.

His Current Partner, Leslie Stefanson

Following his split from Victoria, James became involved with actress Leslie Stefanson in 2002, before his official divorce was finalized. The 51-year-old artist and actress is known for her roles in the following films: The General’s Daughter starring John Travolta, The Stickup, The Women of Camelot, and more. She and James met in 2002 while working together on The Stickup and later, in 2003’s Alien Hunter. Prior to that, she appeared in the film Desert Saints alongside actor Kiefer Sutherland in 2002.

Aside from Leslie’s work as an actress, she is also an artist known for her work as a sculptor, per her official website. The beauty attended Barnard College of Columbia University in New York City, where she notably earned a degree in English Literature. The website also states that she and James reside in New York City where they first met over 20 years ago. These days, she often shares a few photos of her sculptures and other designs via her Instagram account. Most recently, she showed off one of her pieces on Feb. 4, 2023. “Work in progress,” she captioned the image. James and Leslie have never married, however, they remain together.

In a 2014 interview with Playboy James defended his privacy and not letting the public in on his love life. “I’ve been very successful keeping a private face on things, even out in public. If you’re recognizable and you want to draw people to you in public, you can do that. I don’t,” he said at the time. “If people put their lives in the public eye a lot, people feel as if they’ve gotten to know them through the media. I try not to open the door to my private life in a public way.”

James’ Children

James and Leslie welcomed one child together, a son, in Nathaneal Spader in 2008, about four years after his divorce from Victoria. He also welcomed two sons with Victoria including, Sebastian Spader, 34, and Elijah Spader, 31. In 2014, James told Rolling Stone that he was officially done having children. “I believe in a negative population growth. The other two were with another mother, so we have three boys that will replace all three of us,” he said at the time.

The father-of-three later appeared on Anderson Live with Rosie O’Donnell in 2013 and talked about being a father of a young child later in life (watch video above). “You sort of vacillate between being flat on your back and being on your toes,” he said of being a father after 50 years old. “I’m slower [now that he’s older], but you do have a different perspective.”