Is ‘Supernatural’ Getting a Season 16? Everything We Know About the Rumors

“Nothing ever really ends, does it?” Supernatural gave its fan base 15 seasons of action, horror, comedy and heart-wrenching emotion. Series stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and the entire cast delivered viewers with some of the most memorable scenes in television history, as the show became the longest-running American fantasy TV show. Years after season 15 aired, the SPN family is wondering if a 16th season could be in the cards.

Learn where the rumors started and find out what the actors said below!

Is ‘Supernatural’ Getting a Season 16?

As of now, Supernatural has not been given a 16th season. However, Jared spoke with Collider about the rumors surrounding the show’s future in April 2024, noting that he and Jensen don’t want to just throw a new season together quickly.

“Jensen and I feel so strongly about our show that we had for 15 years together that we don’t wanna just do it, just to do it,” the Walker star explained. “We don’t wanna go, “Hey, I have two weeks off in June. Let’s go ahead and shoot 10 pages a day, just so we can have some more content.'”

Jared sounded optimistic though and pointed out, “If and when Supernatural comes back, it’s going to be a labor of love, and we’re gonna put every hour in to make sure that it’s as true to the canon and to the fandom and to the story and to the characters as possible.”

When asked whether he’d reprise his role of Sam, he replied “the answer is ‘yes.’ I just don’t know when I’m available. I don’t know when [Jensen’s] available. But again, my answer is ‘yes.'”

At the beginning of the year, fans noticed that Supernatural’s official Instagram account started posting scene stills once again. Though there has been no confirmation of the show’s return, fans are convinced that this was a clue for its potential renewal.

Why Did ‘Supernatural’ End?

Jensen, Jared and Misha broke fans’ hearts when they shared a video to social media in 2019, announcing the show’s end.

“We just told the crew that even though we’re very excited to be moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Jensen said while standing beside Misha and Jared. “Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it’s changed these two guys’ lives, and we just wanted you to here from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale.”

Jared added, “We’ve cried some tears, and we’ll cry some more, but we’re grateful and we’re going to work all that emotion into next season.”

According to the cast and crew, they collectively agreed to end the show at the time. However, Jensen’s spinoff, The Winchesters, was unfortunately axed after just one season.

Why Did ‘The Winchesters’ Get Canceled?

Jensen and his wife, Daneel Ackles, released the prequel show The Winchesters in 2022. It included his character Dean’s narration of the plot, which focused on the love story of his parents, John and Mary Winchester. However, after just one season, the show was canceled by early 2023.

Via X (formerly known as Twitter), Jensen implied that the reason behind the cancelation was due to the 2023 WGA strike and a “network shift.” At the time, The CW had changed leadership, and many shows at the time had been axed by the network, including Gotham Knights and Walker: Independence.

“To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life,” Jensen tweeted in 2023. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say… timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike… welp… that’s some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear @WinchestersOnCW… until we meet again. Somewhere down the road [sic].”