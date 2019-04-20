Kacey Musgraves, Beyoncé & More Stars Who Rocked Sexy Performance Looks At Coachella

Kacey Musgraves, Beyoncé and more performers have worn super hot looks while onstage at Coachella.

Every year, celebrities show up to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA wearing some of the wackiest and wild looks we’ll see all year. But those are just the attendees; performers love to get in on the fashion action too. Everyone from Cardi B to Kacey Musgraves has worn some insanely sexy looks while entertaining the crowds at the annual music festival.

Hot off an Album of the Year win from the Grammys, Kacey took on Coachella 2019 and made quite a statement both weekends. The first weekend, the “Slow Burn” hitmaker dazzled in a burnt orange fringe dress with a gold belt.

Keeping with a Golden Hour color scheme, the country songstress took it up a notch for weekend two when she performed in a sexy suede dress with an open slit in the front. The opening revealed a matching set of briefs underneath. Kacey finished off her look with turquoise accessories for a fun twist.

But if we’re going to talk about Coachella performers, we obviously need to mention Beyoncé. Queen Bey headlined the festival in 2018 and we’re all still talking about it (Ok, the release of Homecoming on Netflix definitely helps.) During Beychella, the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker mesmerized the crowd while dancing up a storm in a yellow cropped sweatshirt, Daisy Duke shorts and iridescent fringe boots. But there have been even more sexy looks onstage at Coachella. Head up to the gallery above to see some of the sexiest performance looks ever worn at the music festival!