Holly Madison’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Adorable Children

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison is the proud mother of two sweet children. Find out more about her adorable brood here.

Holly Madison, born Hollin Sue Cullen on December 23, 1979 in Astoria, Oregon, is a model, showgirl, reality TV actress and the ex-girlfriend of Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner. Holly gained famed as one of Hugh’s girlfriends on the E! reality show, Girls Next Door. The blonde beauty, who became Hugh’s “number one girl” during her stay at the mansion, eventually moved out in 2008 after their breakup and subsequently spoke about some of her harrowing experiences as a Bunny and being in a relationship with Hugh.

Luckily for Holly, she found love with Pasquale Rotella, the founder of Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest electronic dance music festival. The two were married at Disneyland on Sept. 10, 2013, but ultimately separated in 2018, finalizing their divorce Feb 2019.

Although the pair went their separate ways, they continue to co-parent the two wonderful children they share together, a girl, Rainbow Aurora Rotella, and a boy, Forest Leonardo Antonio. Find out more below about the couple’s two adorable kids!

Rainbow Aurora Rotella

Holly gave birth to Rainbow Aurora Rotella on March 5, 2013. “I wanted to give my daughter a unique name,” Holly told E! News at the time, who first reported the news. “Growing up, there was a girl in my school named Rainbow and I was so envious of that name. I thought it was so pretty and unique!” The former Playboy Bunny noted at the time that was spending her time “learning how to be a mom” and named it “the best project in the world.” She continued, “I never thought I would be so happy – especially on so little sleep!”

The former Girls Next Door star likes to keep Rainbow, now almost 9-years-old, out of the spotlight for she and her little brother Forest’s “safety and privacy,” as she explained in a Dec. 22, 2021 Instagram post. Rainbow and her younger sibling still do, however, make appearances in their mom’s posts but with emojis attached.

“In my twenties I’d kinda given up hope that I’d ever have a family so I’m extra grateful to have Rainbow,” Holly stated on Oprah‘s “Where Are They Now” series back in 2015.

Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella

Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella was born August 7, 2016. Holly and Pasquale unfortunately went through a stressful situation with Forest’s birth, as the baby was immediately taken to the neonatal intensive care unit and hooked up to “a million machines.” Speaking with PEOPLE around the time of Forest’s ordeal, Holly shared that medical staff “took him away to get the fluid out of his lungs. First it was the fluid, then it was jaundice, then his eyes weren’t dilating, and I spent hours thinking my baby couldn’t see.”

After a few weeks, doctors finally deemed the child to be healthy and mom and dad were able to bring the baby boy home. “It was such a relief,” Holly shared with the outlet, also posting an update to her Instagram to share the good news about Forest. “I’m so happy to be at home with a healthy baby boy, Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella. Thank you for all the kind comments over the past few days,” she wrote at the time.