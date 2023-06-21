‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4: The First Trailer & Everything Else To Know About The Final Season

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will be the final season.

Original High School Musical stars will return.

The premiere date is August 9.

All good things must come to an end. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will be the final season of the beloved Disney+ series. Our Wildcats are getting one last run on the big stage at East High, and they’re going to go out on a high note.

There’s already so much we do know about HSMTMTS season 4. The final season will feature new and familiar faces. From the cast to what season 4 will be about, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Premiere Date

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will premiere on August 9 and consist of 8 episodes. Ahead of the first trailer’s release, creator/showrunner Tim Federle revealed that season 4 will drop all at once on Disney+, unlike the previous seasons. He also announced that season 4 would be the final season.

We’re all in this together — one more time. Stream the final season of #HSMTMTS this summer on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/qFKoUHtFzl — HSM: The Musical: The Series (@hsmseries) June 21, 2023

“And after 4 years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share our epic 4th act with you all,” Tim said in a statement.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter, “This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids. I can’t wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow.”

Ahead of the final season’s announcement, Tim opened up about the show’s impact. “I hope what people take away [from the series] is that in a mean, mean world, it’s really important to find your people who have your back, he told PEOPLE. “The world is mean enough, and there are certain pockets of the world that you can find your people and soar and not apologize for who you are.”

He continued, “That goes for our audience, and that goes for these characters and ultimately, it goes for the real-life cast, hoping from me that they carry this with them for the rest of their lives. That they had a place to go that was safe and where they were celebrated for all of their colors.”

Season 3 premiered in July 2022 and ran through September. The previous two seasons premiered in November 2019 and May 2021. The past 3 seasons have had a weekly rollout as opposed to dropping all at once.

What Will HSMTMTS Season 4 Be About?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 is getting even more meta in the final season. After spending the summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High for their senior year. They think they’re going to prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, but Disney announces that High School Musical 4: The Reunion will be filming at East High with the Wildcats playing extras.

This will bring former HSM stars back into the fold. The Wildcats will be gearing up to say goodbye to high school and preparing for a new chapter of their lives. “There is nothing in this world like high school, and I promise you, you will never meet another family like the Wildcats,” EJ says in the trailer.

The end of season 3 featured Ricky and Gina finally revealing their feelings to each other, and the Disney+ documentary put their feelings front and center. “They’re both really nervous about getting it right,” Joshua told PEOPLE about Ricky and Gina’s relationship moving forward. “It’s fun to see [them] in this light and actually see them in a healthy relationship because I think both of them have had pretty not great relationships.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Cast

Your HSMTMTS faves will be back in season 4. Series regulars include Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Sofia Wylie as Gina, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos, Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, and Liamani Segura as Emmy. Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles, and Saylor Bell Curda will also return.

Since HSMTMTS season 4 will be focusing on Disney making High School Musical 4: The Reunion at East High, many of your original High School Musical faves will be returning. Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves in the new season as they resurrect their High School Musical roles as Chad, Taylor, Ryan, Coach Bolton, Ms. Darbus, and Martha Cox. Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale were not among the HSM stars announced to return.

When HollywoodLife asked Tim Federle about Zac and Vanessa posing outside of East High last year, he replied, “I’m going to call that an extraordinary and inspiring coincidence.” Vanessa was asked about a possible return and responded to EW, “I don’t know. We leave it up to fate. Leave it up to the gods.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will also feature new faces. Recurring cast members include Kylie Cantrall as social media star Dani, Matthew Sato as sitcom actor Mack, Caitlin Reilly as indie film director Quinn, and Vasthy Mompoint as choreographer Krystal.

Will Olivia Rodrigo Return For HSMTMTS Season 4?

Olivia Rodrigo is not expected to return as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4. She returned briefly in season 3 as Nini tried to decide whether or not to leave East High. She ultimately moved to California to pursue her music career.

Olivia, who became a global superstar with the release of her debut album sour, is gearing up for the release of her first single off her sophomore album. “Vampire” will be released on June 30.