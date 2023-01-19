‘Heart Of Stone’: Everything To Know About The Gal Gadot Spy Movie

Netflix is debuting an epic spy movie starring Gal Gadot later in 2023. The film, Heart Of Stone, was announced back in December 2020 and is planned to be the start of a spy thriller franchise similar to Mission: Impossible and Jason Bourne, but with a female lead star. Gal, 37, gets to show off her action moves that she learned from Wonder Woman to play a CIA Agent in Heart of Stone.

Netflix released the first look at the film at TUDUM in September 2022. The release date was confirmed in Netflix’s “2023 Films Preview” in January, which also showed another glimpse into the movie.

Excited for Heart of Stone? Keep reading to learn more about the spy thriller, including the release date, the cast and crew, and more.

Where and When To Watch

Heart of Stone will be released August 11, 2023 on Netflix. There are no plans for a theatrical release at this time.

The Trailer

The official trailer for Heart of Stone has not been released yet. The First Look video was released at TUDUM and featured Gal talking about the film while epic action scenes from the movie played. “Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic,” Gal said. “It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller.”

Her co-star Alia Bhatt said, “It has these characters that you really connect with and feel for.” Star Jamie Dornan said, “There’s so much going on and it’s so big scale.” Gal explained that they wanted to keep the film “realistic, so people can feel the pain.” She also said that her character, Rachel Stone, “lives off the adrenaline. She’s addicted to it.”

Cast & Crew

Cast

Gal Gadot stars as CIA Agent Rachel Stone. She signed onto the film in December 2020. Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt, 29, plays Keya Dhawan and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, 40, plays Parker. They both joined the film in early 2022. Heart of Stone is Alia’s first Hollywood project. Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready also star.

Crew

Tom Harper, 43, directed Heart of Stone. The screenwriters are Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, who received an Academy Award nomination for co-writing Hidden Figures. The producing team on Heart of Stone includes Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, and Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Gal also produced the film with her company Pilot Wave.

Plot Information

The official synopsis for Heart of Stone, courtesy of Netflix, reads, “Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

Netflix executive Ori Marmur told Variety how Heart of Stone will compare to other epic spy movie franchises. “One of the things that got us really excited was the idea of doing a film in a genre that’s often dominated by men. It’s Mission: Impossible. It’s Bourne. Those movies always have men at the center of them,” she said. “This has two strong women in Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt who are in the middle of things. Along with Jamie Dornan they form a central trio.”