Hailey Baldwin’s Slinky Gold Mini Dress & More Of Her Best Coachella Outfits – Photos

Hailey Baldwin has been going to Coachella for years & we rounded up the best outfits she’s worn to date.

Coachella is right around the corner and to get you excited for the music festival, we rounded up all of Hailey Baldwin’s best outfits from the event through the years. Hailey has rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits from lace bustiers to silk dresses and more.

Hailey has worn a slew of stunning looks – each one sexier than the next, but one of our all-time favorites was on April 14, 2019, when she showed off her long legs in a pair of cutoff denim short shorts paired with an oversized Supreme Vertical Logo Baseball Jersey, that she tucked into the Daisy Dukes. Around her waist was the same Versace Tribute Leather Belt, and she rocked chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Jamma Hoop Earrings. She accessorized with a Jack Vartanian Small Chain Necklace, and massively chunky white platform Naked Wolf Scandal Sneakers. Later on that night, Hailey slipped into a sexy sparkly silver Adam Selman Spring 2019 mini dress paired with bright neon green Balenciaga Triple s Sneakers.

Silk gold dress & sneakers

Hailey headed to Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance on Easter, April 21, 2019, when she opted to go braless under a sexy gold dress. The model donned a slinky, 100% silk Bec & Bridge Classic Midi Dress which featured a scoop neckline that Hailey went braless under. She cinched in the waist of the skinny strapped dress with a black Versace Tribute Leather Belt and followed the Kardashians lead by pairing the fancy dress with a pair of sneakers, as Hailey donned white Adidas Continental Sneakers. She accessorized her look with chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Jamma Hoop Earrings and oversized black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses.

Denim on denim

Hailey looked fabulous on April 13, 2019, when she headed to a Levi’s party wearing a pair of vintage, high-waisted light wash oversized boyfriend jeans paired with a sexy Dior Vintage Black Lace Lingerie Corset, an oversized vintage Levi’s denim jacket, bright red Vans Sk8-Hi Check Foxing Sneakers, a Versace Tribute Leather Belt, gold Jennifer Fisher Jamma Hoop Earrings, a Jack Vartanian Small Chain Necklace and a pair of Gentle Monster Chapssal Sunglasses. That same day, she swapped her black lace corset for an even tighter, strapless white corset, that showed off massive cleavage. She paired the top with another pair of baggy Unravel Distressed Boyfriend Jeans, Kitsch Snap Hair Clips, and a Frasier Sterling Crystal Dancing Queen Belt.

Hailey is literally the Queen of Coachella, and she has been rocking the sexiest outfits these past few years. On April 14, 2018, Hailey opted to wear a tiny white lace corset top paired with high-waisted, super tight skinny jeans, white chunky sneakers, white cat-eye sunglasses, and huge white pearl hoop earrings. She’s worn so many other sexy outfits which you can see when you click through the gallery above.