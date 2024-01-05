Kristy Blanchard: Everything to Know About Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Stepmom

While Gypsy Rose Blanchard was abused by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, whose death she helped orchestrate in 2015, the 32-year-old has been lucky to have a close relationship with her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard. Gypsy Rose grew up apart from Kristy and her father, Rod Blanchard, because of Dee Dee’s lies and manipulation. But since being released from prison after serving 8 of her 10-year sentence on December 28, Gypsy Rose has reunited with her loved ones, including her stepmom.

The relationship between Gypsy Rose and Kristy is explored in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premieres January 5. Keep reading to learn more about Kristy Blanchard.

Kristy Is Married to Gypsy Rose’s Father

Gypsy’s parents, who met in high school, split up before she was born. Her father started dating Kristy when Gypsy Rose was six months old and they ended up getting married. In the Lifetime doc, Kristy says that she and Rod were close with Gypsy Rose while she was growing up, according to PEOPLE. However, they slowly grew apart from Gypsy Rose as Dee Dee was lying to them that Gypsy Rose was sick with multiple illnesses.

Kristy Has Two Children with Rod

Rod and Kristy share two children, son Dylan Blanchard and daughter Mia Blanchard, 22. Dylan is extremely private and is not active on social media. Mia, meanwhile, is a student at the University of Louisiana. After Gypsy Rose was released from prison, Mia posted a picture of the pair in front of a “Welcome Home” sign and balloons. “the sweetest hello, welcome home sister 🤍,” Mia captioned her post.

Mia also appears in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and says that she feels “sorry” for how her stepsister grew up. “I got to grow up with a loving father and a loving mother, I got to grow up going to school with my friends, hanging out with my friends, learning to do all these things and she never had that,” Mia says, per PEOPLE. “That was taken away from her by her mother.”

Kristy Appeared in the ‘Mommy Dead and Dearest’ Doc

Kristy, Rod, and Mia all appeared in the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which explored Dee Dee’s murder by Gypsy Rose and her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

On the flip side, Kristy had no involvement in the hit Hulu series The Act, which starred Joey King as Gypsy Rose and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee. Kristy told Vulture that Michelle Dean, one of the co-creators of the show, went against the Blanchard family’s wishes and did not include them in the project.

“With Michelle, I’m very disappointed that she has gone behind our backs, she has lied, she had every chance to get the whole truth and she didn’t. She just cut off communication,” Kristy said. “Michelle has done us dirty.

Kristy & Gypsy Rose Open Up About Their Relationship in the Lifetime Doc

Kristy has been a major support system in Gypsy Rose’s life ever since the 32-year-old went to jail. In The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Kristy says that she visited her stepdaughter in prison and told her, “I’m always gonna love you. If you need me, I’m here.” Gypsy Rose calls Kristy the “mom that I always wanted to have” in the doc, per PEOPLE.

During the Lifetime series, Kristy also talks about how she didn’t want Gypsy Rose to get married to Ryan Scott Anderson at first. Kristy reveals that after Gypsy Rose and Ryan briefly broke up after getting married, Kristy told her stepdaughter to get an annulment. However, Gypsy Rose and Ryan ended up reconciling and they are still together today. Gypsy Rose celebrated New Year’s Eve with her father, her stepmother, and her husband after getting out of prison.