The ‘Goosebumps’ Disney TV Show Is ‘Scarier Than You Remember’: See the Release Date, Cast & More

It’s the age of reboots, and Disney has adapted yet another 1990s project for TV! Following the success of 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2 and 2023’s The Haunted Mansion, the entertainment giant is bringing R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps to the small screen just in time for Halloween.

What Is Disney’s New ‘Goosebumps’ Series About?

The young adult anthology book series was first adapted for the small screen in 1995 and ran through 1998. Less than a decade later, School of Rock actor Jack Black and 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette starred in the Disney movie adaption in 2015. In 2018, the sequel, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween was released.

The upcoming series follows an adult who moves into a haunted house. After researching the death of the mansion’s former resident, Harold Biddie, five teens accidentally “unleash supernatural forces upon their town” and they “must work together in order to save it,” according to the series’ synopsis. Fans are excited for the new show because of how its trailer and tagline promise that this series is “scarier than you remember.”

The full trailer isn’t as child friendly as many other Disney Halloween projects. Though it has its laugh-out-loud moments among the teen characters, the movie clearly has a darker undertone. With jump scares, apparent possessions and creepy night sequences, the terrors are a brand-new approach for the network. One of the main characters even appears to have a frightening coughing fit at school, according to the teaser, which features Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s hit single “Goosebumps” in the background.

When and Where to Stream ‘Goosebumps’

The first five episodes of the spooky series will premiere on October 13 — conveniently Friday the 13th — on Disney+ for its “Hallowstream” and Hulu for its “Huluween” special. The show is scheduled to drop new episodes through November 17 on both streaming platforms.

Who Is in the 2023 ‘Goosebumps’ Show Cast?

Jeepers Creepers and Herbie: Fully Loaded star Justin Long is leading the cast of teens, which includes Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Rachael Harris and Rob Huebel.