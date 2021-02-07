14 Photos Of Gisele Bundchen Proving She’s Tom Brady’s No. 1 Fan At His Football Games

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is no stranger to cheering her man at his football games, and she’ll get to watch him at yet ANOTHER Super Bowl in 2021.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have been together since 2006, which means she’s seen him through 15 seasons of football throughout their relationship. Of course, that means she’s attended countless games, and with Tom’s amazing record, she’s been able to watch him in SIX Super Bowls so far. That will be come seven on Feb. 7, 2021, when Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Until 2020, when he signed with the Bucs, Tom played his entire football career with the New England Patriots. Overall, Tom has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, three of which happened during his relationship with Gisele. Of course, she’s been at all the big games in her Patriots gear, cheering like crazy. Since they got together, she’s always been there to greet him on the field after a big win, or comfort him after a loss.

Once Tom switched teams, Gisele, of course, switched her loyalty to the Buccaneers, as well. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 football season looked a bit different than usual, with less fans allowed in the stadiums. However, one thing remain constant: Gisele’s unwavering support for her husband! Even if she couldn’t attend every game, she was still watching from home and sporting her Tom Brady jersey. Sometimes, she even shared Instagram photos of herself cheering on her man from afar!

Before Gisele, Tom played in Super Bowls in 2002, 2003, and 2005 with the New England Patriots, and the team won them all. He got together with Gisele in Dec. 2006, right after splitting from Bridget Moynahan, who later revealed she was pregnant with Tom’s child at the time of their split. While dating Gisele, Tom played in the 2008 Super Bowl, which the Pats lost to the New York Giants. Tom married Gisele in Feb. 2009, and their son, Benjamin, was born later that year. The legendary QB returned to the Super Bowl in Feb. 2012, just two months after the birth of his and Gisele’s daughter, Vivian, but the Patriots were defeated by the Giants once again.

Tom and the Patriots made their way back to the Super Bowl in 2015, where they beat the Seattle Seahawks. After not making it in 2016, they were back in the big game two years in a row, winning in 2017 and losing in 2018. Tom’s last Super Bowl with the Patriots was in 2019, where he led the team to a victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Now, fans are anxiously waiting to see if he can do it again with the Buccaneers!

As we look forward to Super Bowl 55, look back at some of the times Gisele has been by Tom’s side showing support at previous football games. We can’t wait to see his little family together again this year, too!