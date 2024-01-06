Gabriel Macht’s Wife: Meet Jacinda Barrett & Learn More About Their 20-Year Marriage

Gabriel Macht, 51, is a talented actor most known for playing the role of Harvey Specter in the hit TV series, Suits. The longtime Hollywood heartthrob has also starred in films including Because I Said So, Love and Other Drugs, Whiteout, and more. The now 51-year-old will be making an appearance at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024, to honor many talented actors and actresses in Hollywood.

Although Suits ended in 2019, Gabriel will be reuniting with his former co-star, Patrick J. Adams, 42, at the ceremony come Sunday, as reported by Variety. Many A-listers are nominated for awards that evening, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, and more. Ahead of the ceremony, below is everything to know about Gabriel and his longtime love!

Gabriel Macht’s Wife, Jacinda Barrett

The Pearson alum has been married to actress Jacinda Barrett, 51, since 2004. This year, the couple will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, making them one of the couples in Hollywood to be married multiple decades. Jacinda, much like her hubby, has pursed a career in entertainment and is an actress, as well as a former model. Some of the TV shows and movies that she has appeared in include Suits, The Last Kiss, Bloodline, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and many more.

How Did Gabriel Macht Meet His Wife Jacinda Barrett?

Jacinda and Gabriel share a romantic love story, as they first met on a blind date in 2000, as reported by PEOPLE. In January 2009, he opened up to Glamour about his first date with his wife. “I picked three different restaurants; she said yes to one of them,” he recalled to the mag at the time. “We closed down the place, and we’ve been together ever since.”

The New York native even dished about what Jacinda did “right” on their first date. “She had me laughing, she was a great listener and she was able to balance a conversation where it wasn’t just all about her or me,” Gabriel also told the outlet of his leading lady. And despite his work alongside some of Hollywood’s most stunning women, the proud hubby only has eyes for Jacinda. “My wife is probably one of the more beautiful women in the world,” he told Glamour just five years after he married his spouse.

Gabriel Macht’s Two Kids With Jacinda Barrett

Three years after they tied the knot, Jacinda and Gabriel officially welcomed their first child. Their daughter, Satine Anais Geraldine, was born on August 20, 2007, and transformed the couple’s lives for the better. Nearly a decade later, in February 2014, Jacinda gave birth to their son, Luca, and completed their family of four. At the time of Satine’s birth, the proud mother-of-two told PEOPLE just how elated she was. Jacinda noted that the best part of being a mother was “just seeing her every day … She’s just started smiling, and it’s just the simplest thing.”

Most recently, Gabriel’s wife gushed over her adorable family in a rare Instagram post from 2018. “When it is just the four of us wandering in unknown places I’m so happy,” she penned in the caption of the post. “Our family myth writing itself in each of us – one of moving and immersion, of fear and confrontation, of whimsy and love. Above all, love. We are an army of love.” Later, in 2019, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary and Gabriel shared a romantic tribute via Instagram. “No words other than…15 years by law and 19 total. Happy Anniversary @jacindabarrett,” he gushed in the caption of their selfie.