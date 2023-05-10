‘Flamin’ Hot’: The Cast, Release Date & More To Know About Eva Longoria’s Cheetos Movie

Flamin’ Hot is an upcoming true story movie, about the man who created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Eva Longoria directed the film.

Flamin’ Hot comes out June 9, 2023.

Eva Longoria is making her feature directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, the upcoming movie about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Eva’s film, based on the memoir by Richard Montañez, tells the story of a janitor who invented the spicy snack food we all know and love. Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for Eva’s film on May 10, teasing the inspiring movie directed by the Desperate Housewives alum. Here is everything you need to know about Flamin’ Hot, including the cast, release date, and more.

Flamin’ Hot Release Date

Flamin’ Hot will be released June 9 on Hulu and Disney+. It’s the first feature film to debut on both streamers. The film will not play in theaters. It premiered at SXSW on March 11, where it won the audience award.

Flamin’ Hot Cast & Crew

Cast

Jesse Garcia stars as Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who (allegedly) created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Annie Gonzalez plays Judy Montañez, Richard’s wife. Dennis Haysbert stars as writer Clarence C. Baker, and Tony Shaloub plays PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico. The cast also includes Emilio Rivera, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, and Brice Gonzalez.

Crew

Eva Longoria directed the movie, but she does not star in it. She got emotional when the film premiered in Austin, Texas in March. “I don’t even have words. I’m so emotional right now. It’s hard to do an interview,” Eva told PEOPLE. “This is my home state, so to premiere this movie in my home state. The fact that it’s Flamin’ Hot, about a Mexican American who is a hero in our community, to bring his story to the big screen — It’s an honor and beyond exciting.”

The film’s script was written by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette. DeVon Franklin produced the project.

Flamin’ Hot Trailer

The Flamin’ Hot trailer begins with Richard claiming he’s “the guy who helped bring the world the most popular snack it’s ever seen.” The movie tells his story which begins with him being a “poor and hungry” janitor. As he faces a potential layoff, he comes up with the idea to create a spicy chip. “It’s gonna change everything,” Richard tells his boss. “It will save our factory.”

But not everyone believes in Richard’s idea, which is deemed as “crazy.” His wife Judy inspires him not to give up in his efforts, setting the stage for a magical and inspirational story.

What Is Flamin’ Hot About?

The official description for the film reads, “FLAMIN’ HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.”

Eva teased the film when she spoke to PEOPLE. “I have such interest in all the themes that we explore in the movie: underdog story, rags to riches, adversity, and overcoming obstacles,” the actress said. “All of those things that I was like — these are the themes I want to explore and this is the story I want to tell it through.” Eva also said that Flamin’ Hot is “a beautiful origin story” that will “really inspire” everyone that sees it.

Richard Montañez’s claims that he created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were disputed by an LA Times article released May 2021. The report claimed that Richard did not invent the spicy snack, citing interviews with over a dozen former Frito-Lay employees. “None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market,” Frito-Lay wrote in a statement to the publication. “We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market.” Richard has denied that there’s any truth to the LA Times report.