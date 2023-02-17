Felicity Huffman’s Daughters: Where Are Sophia & Georgia Now After The College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is an award-winning actress best known for ‘Desperate Housewives’

Felicity Huffman was ready to get back to work when she signed on for her first leading role after she was found guilty for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Over three years have passed since she spent some time behind bars — 10 days to be exact — and the Desperate Housewives alum is undoubtedly excited to get back in front of the camera for the spinoff of The Good Lawyer called The Good Doctor.

ICYMI, Felicity pleaded guilty in 2019 in connection with the “college admissions scandal,” an expansive FBI sting to prosecute parents using bribes to get their children admitted to top U.S. colleges. The actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison but was released after 10 days for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. “I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities who’ve been impacted by my actions,” Felicity said at the time of her sentencing. “I am sorry to my daughter Sophia and Georgia, and I am sorry to my husband, Will. I have betrayed them.”

While Felicity’s hubby William H. Macy managed to escape unscathed by the scandal, her daughters had a different experience dealing with the fallout. Keep reading to learn more about them, below.

Sophia Grace Macy

Sophia Grace Macy was 18 when the college admissions scandal broke wide open in 2019 and she was one of the kids most affected by it, as details of Felicity’s involvement quickly went viral. According to court documents, Felicity made a $15,000 payment to Key Worldwide Foundation, which served as a front for Rick Singer to use unethical means to help Felicity’s kids get into colleges. In Sophia’s case, her mother’s money paid for a “proctor” to assist Sophia on the SAT exam, which could include changing an answer after the fact or giving it to her during the test itself. Sophia’s final score on the exam was 400 points higher than when she took it without the “proctor.”

However, Sophia wasn’t a shy violet confronting her mom after Felicity was arrested for the illegal moves. “One of the hardest things I’ve had to face after my arrest is when my daughter found out what I had done and she said to me, ‘I don’t know who you are anymore, Mom. And then she broke down and asked, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’” Felicity said of Sophia in court during her sentencing. “I had no adequate answer for her then. I have no adequate answer for her now. I can only say, I am so sorry, Sophia. I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong.”

Sophia, who attended Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, ended up retaking the SATs and was accepted into Carnegie Mellon University, which she gushed about on her Instagram. She also decided to take a gap year before starting off at the prestigious school, where she eventually enrolled in their drama program. And her studies have paid off, as Sophia landed a part in Jordan Peele’s anthology series The Twilight Zone.

Georgia Grace Macy

Born on Mar 14, 2002, Georgia Grace Macy was barely 17 when her mother was arrested in connection with the scandal. According to court documents, Georgia was about to have the same “proctor” scam happen to her as well, as Felicity “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter [Georgia Grace Macy], before deciding not to do so.”

Despite Felicity not pulling the trigger, Georgia made sure to take the admissions test on her own and ended up being accepted to Vassar College, a private liberal arts college located in Poughkeepsie, New York.

She also holds no ill will towards her parents! In November 2022, she took to her Instagram to share adorable snaps with her family. Georgia captioned them, “I must’ve done something good in a past life to deserve a family like this in this one.”