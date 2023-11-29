Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed After Suspected Drug Overdose

Image Credit: Mark Johnson Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Evan Ellingson’s cause of death has been revealed to be an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the news to the outlet on November 28. The confirmation comes after it was reported that the actor’s death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose. He was found dead in his home at the age of 35 on November 6, and authorities discovered evidence that could point to drug use, a new report claimed.

Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death

The official cause of death for Ellingson has been ruled as an accidental fentanyl overdose. TMZ first reported on November 7 that authorities were looking into a possible drug overdose as the reason why he died. Law enforcement informed the outlet that drugs were discovered in Ellingson’s San Bernardino, California, home.

Ellingson’s father also told the outlet that his son struggled with drug addiction in the past, but at the time, Ellingson’s toxicology report was still pending.

The My Sister’s Keeper actor’s co-star Abigail Breslin was one of the few celebrities to speak out about his untimely death.

“Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sister’s Keeper,” Breslin captioned an emotional Instagram post. “Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull) and he was energetic and the life of the party.”

The Little Miss Sunshine actress admitted that she “didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but [Ellingson] always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with.”

“Evan, I know heaven will welcome you with open arms,” she continued in her post. “Your time on this earth may have been devastatingly short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows … maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana. Xx, abster [sic],”

Breslin also made sure to point out that “the details of Evan’s passing have not yet been released,” and therefore, speculation surrounding his cause of death should be avoided “out of respect for his family, including his daughter.”

What Movies and TV Shows Did Evan Ellingson Star in?

Ellingson rose to prominence when he was a young actor. His most notable roles was in My Sister’s Keeper and a recurring part on CSI: Miami.

The California native landed cameo roles on Mad TV in the mid-1990s. In 2000, Ellingson was cast in Titus, which was followed by his role on ABC’s series Complete Savages in 2004. Two years later, Ellingson portrayed Clint Eastwood in 2006’s Letters From Iwo Jima.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).