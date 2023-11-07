Abigail Breslin Pays Tribute to ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ Co-Star Evan Ellingson

Image Credit: Mark Johnson Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Abigail Breslin honored her late My Sister’s Keeper co-star Evan Ellingson with a moving post on Instagram on Monday, November 6. The actress, 27, shared a photo of the two of them, along with their co-star Sofia Vassilieva, as she wrote about some of the fond memories she had of Evan, who died at 35 on Monday. “Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being,” she began.

Evan played Jesse Fitzgerald in My Sister’s Keeper. His character was the older brother to Abigail’s Anna. In the movie, his character helps Anna sue her parents to be medically emancipated after she was conceived as a savior sibling. “Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in [My Sister’s Keeper] still give me chills,” Abigail wrote in her Instagram caption.

Aside from his moving performance, Abigail also shared her sweet memories of Evan from behind the scenes. “He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull,” she wrote, admitting she wasn’t a fan of Red Bull. “He was energetic and the life of the party.”

Abigail admitted that she didn’t keep in touch with Evan, but she still thought of him fondly. “He always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with,” she wrote. “Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana.”

The Little Miss Sunshine star also concluded her message with a request for fans to not speculate on Evan’s cause of death out of respect for his family. Evan had been found dead at home in San Bernardino County. No cause of death was released, and police said that they did not currently suspect foul play to be involved, according to a report from TMZ.