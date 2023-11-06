Evan Ellingson Dead: Former Child Actor Dies at 35

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Evan Ellingson has died, according to a new report from TMZ on Monday, November 6. He was 35. There aren’t many details about Evan’s passing, but the coroner’s office revealed that he was found at home in San Bernardino County. His cause of death was not reported. They also said that no foul play was suspected in his death at this time.

The circumstances of his death are not clear, but his dad told TMZ that Evan had struggled with drug use in the past. He had been staying in a sober living home, but his family also said that he had been doing better in recent times.

Evan began his acting career as an adolescent in 2001. His first role was in the TV horror movie Living in Fear. He also made appearances in other popular series such as General Hospital, 24, Complete Savages, and MadTV. He also had movie roles in projects like Time Changer and The Gristle. He also had a recurring role as Kyle Harmon in CSI: Miami from 2007 to 2010.

The child actor opened up about how his upbringing differed from his peers in a 2009 interview with The Phillippine Star. “I never had the same (childhood) experience with my friends,” he told the outlet. “I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

After taking on small roles in a variety of TV shows and movies, he was cast in the heartfelt drama My Sister’s Keeper, which premiered in 2009. The film starred Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin. In the movie, Evan played Jesse Fitzgerald, the older brother of sisters Anna and Kate, and he received much acclaim for his performance. Jesse helps his younger sister sue their parents after they try to force Anna to donate a kidney to save Kate. Kyle’s final on-screen appearance after the movie was on CSI: Miami. He seemed to have taken time away from acting after that performance.