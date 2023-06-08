Emmy Rossum’s Husband: Everything To Know About Sam Esmail & Her Past Relationships

Emmy Rossum is an actress best known for ‘Shameless’

The New York City native divorced her ex husband Justin Siegel in 2009

She has secretly welcomed two children with husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum pulled another fast one on fans in April 2023 as she revealed she had secretly welcomed a child with her husband Sam Esmail… for the second time! The married couple had first done the low-key pregnancy in May 2021 when they welcomed their daughter and now again almost exactly 2 years later. Emmy took to her Instagram to share a snap of a baby’s footprints and the caption, “On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born.”

With an exciting career — she plays Tom Holland’s mom in an upcoming series — and now a family of four, Emmy has fans begging to know the 411 on her main squeeze, Sam. Learn all about him, and Emmy’s ex husband, below.

Sam Is A Hollywood Power Player

The New Jersey native, born Sept. 17, 1977, has made quite the name for himself in Tinseltown. He’s known for serving as the creator, lead writer and director of the series Mr. Robot, starring Rami Malek. He directed the psychological thriller series Homecoming starring Julia Roberts and the Peacock series Angelyne, starring his own wife Emmy. He also is developing a Battlestar Galactica reboot. To catch an update on any one of his projects, be sure to check out Sam’s Instagram, where he loves to post about his Hollywood endeavors.

Where Was Their Meet-Cute?

The adorable couple met in 2013, when Emmy landed a role in the film Comet, directed and written by Sam. The romantic dramedy costarred Justin Long. Soon after meeting on the set, they started secretly dating and made their debut as a couple at the June 2014 premiere of Comet.

Sam’s New York Times Proposal Was Epic

In August 2015, Sam got down on one knee in one of the greatest proposals ever, as he recreated a section of The New York Times with the big question in it for Emmy to discover.

“We have a tradition of reading the ‘Modern Love’ section of The New York Times every Sunday,” Emmy told Vogue in 2017. “I do a dramatic reading of it for him. Even if we’re not in the same place, I read it to him over the phone. Then one weekend we didn’t read it — I don’t remember why exactly — and the following Friday he reminded me that we hadn’t.”

She went on to explain how Sam had written their own love story down and a friend helped make it look like it was authentically a New York Times piece. “I kind of scanned to the end and it said, ‘Love, your Sam.’ And I realized that he had gone through this whole process of writing this whole story,” Emmy said. “And then by the time I finished the story he was down on a knee in the bathroom, with me in the tub.”

They Held Their Wedding Reception At The Guggenheim

The couple wed in May 2017 at the Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue in New York City. Afterwards, they partied the night away at the famed Guggenheim art museum. Emmy rocked a Carolina Herrera wedding dress that was inspired by the art museum’s iconic architecture, per US Weekly.

Sam Didn’t Recognize Emmy As Angelyne

Years after meeting on the set of the 2013 film Comet, the couple would go on to work together for the 2022 Peacock series Angelyne, in Sam was executive producer and Emmy took on the titular role as the LA Billboard icon. She must have really gone method acting, as Sam recalled not being able to recognize when she was all dolled up as the real-life character.

“When I say that there are times where I did not recognize her because she was lost in this person, I really mean it,” Sam told The Hollywood Reporter of his wife’s “kind of eerie” transformation. “This is my wife I’m talking about.”

Who Was Emmy’s First Husband?

Emmy was previously married to music producer Justin Siegel. The pair privately tied the knot in 2008, and kept their marriage a secret until Justin filed for divorce in 2010. “Everyone messes up in relationships and has peaks and valleys in their personal lives,” Emmy told InStyle Hair in 2012 of the split. “When I realized it wasn’t the end of the world and I would keep on standing, I knew it was going to be OK.”