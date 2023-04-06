Emmy Rossum Gives Birth To 2nd Child After Secret Pregnancy: ‘Our Son Was Born’

For the second time, Emmy Rossum has hidden her pregnancy from the public eye. She announced the birth of her son on April 6.

Congratulations are in order for Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail! On April 6, Emmy took to Instagram to reveal that she had given birth one day prior. “On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” she wrote. Along with the announcement, she shared a photo of the newborn’s footprints, and revealed that he was born weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces, measuring at 19.5 inches. The sign also confirmed that the infant was born at 10:40 in the morning.

Additionally, the actress shared a photo of her bare baby bump from right before she gave birth. She also posted a close-up shot of her son’s face in the hospital. Emmy managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for its entirety, so fans had no idea that she and Sam were expecting baby number two!

However, Emmy’s decision to keep this out of the public eye is not a surprise. When she was pregnant with her first child in 2021, it was also kept secret. Emmy announced her baby girl’s birth in a similar fashion after she welcomed her into the world in May 2021. “On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 a.m., we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she shared on Instagram, at the time. She also posted stunning photos from a maternity shoot.

Emmy and Sam at the Golden Globes. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Emmy married Sam in 2017. They got engaged in August 2015 after two years of dating. The pair’s wedding took place on May 29, 2017. Previously, Emmy was married to Justin Siegel for less than two years. They split in September 2009 after he filed for divorce.

Emmy and Sam have yet to reveal their baby girl’s name, so it’s expected that they’ll be just as private when it comes to their newborn son. She also has yet to post a photo of her daughter’s face, although she has shared rare images on social media of the back of the little one’s head.

