Emily Ratajkowski’s Hottest Ab-Baring Looks: See Her Showing Off 6 Pack In Crop Tops & More

With a six pack to DIE for, it’s no surprise that Emily Ratajkowski loves showing off her six pack in ab-baring outfits all the time. We’ve rounded up some of her hottest photos ever to prove it.

Emily Ratajkowski is never afraid to show skin, and we don’t blame her! After all, she has an incredible body, so why wouldn’t she want to put her abs on display as often as she can?! It’s quite common to see Emily showing off her amazing figure in bikinis on her Instagram. Whether it be a sexy video on her story or a sultry post on her page, Emily loves rockin’ tiny little swimsuits and striking sexy poses to flaunt her bod. From photo shoots to just casual shots by the pool, Emily alway kills it with her epic bathing suit pics on social media!

Meanwhile, we also see Emily out in crop tops quite often. Her street style is always on-point! Just earlier this month, Emily attended an event at Coachella wearing a leopard-print crop top with jeans. Her abs were the center of attention in the ensemble, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t envious of her six pack. Meanwhile, Emily has also done several lingerie shoots throughout her modeling career, and her rock-hard stomach was visible in the bra and underwear combinations.

Emily even shows off her abs on red carpets every once in a while, wearing dresses that feature cutouts to put her stomach on display. We’ve rounded up some of her hottest ab-baring looks of all in the gallery above, and you can click through to check them all out!