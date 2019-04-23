Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads In Stunning Red Sports Bra & Skintight Workout Shorts

Emily Ratajkowski definitely looked like the model she is when she stepped out wearing a bright red bra and shorts set during a grocery shopping outing in Los Angeles on Apr. 22.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, was all smiles when she showed up to grocery shop in style! The brunette model gained major attention in a red sleeveless sports bra style crop top and matching workout shorts as she confidently walked into the Los Angeles store. She accessorized the stunning look with red-framed sunglasses and gold earrings as she let her long hair down and showed off white Nike sneakers. She walked to her car as cameras flashed during her public outing and you can bet that all eyes were on her.

This is the second time within a few days that Emily turned heads. The beauty celebrated Easter just a couple of days before her latest outing by posting a few incredibly sexy bunny-themed photos of herself. In the festive snapshots, she can be seen posing in a white bra and thong set with a black leather corset and matching black bunny ears on her head. She’s also wearing a red glove on one hand and light pink thigh-high tights as she flaunts light pink tresses. “My eternal Easter vibe,” she captioned the photo.

As Emily has showcased, she can look great at any time of day and for any reason. From running errands in fashion to posing in professional photos for her own swimwear line, she has definitely created some memorable visions for her fans. When she’s not strutting her stuff, though, she’s spending quality time with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32. She often posts photos of her sweet moments with the blond hunk, reminding us that she not only knows how to look good, she also knows how to love!

It’s always a delight to see Emily’s confidence shine through in her pics and videos. She’s clearly living the life she’s supposed to be living!