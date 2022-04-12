Eddie Redmayne’s Wife: Everything To Know About Hannah Bagshawe & Their 7 Year Marriage

Eddie and his wife don’t often show up in public together, but they’ve been a happily married couple for over seven years now. Find out more about Hannah and her background here!

Eddie Redmayne is a highly decorated actor with an Academy Award already under his belt. But who is the woman in the Theory of Everything actor’s life? It turns out Eddie was married in 2014, and already quietly became a father to two beautiful children.

The couple recently indulged in a rare, public date night. They stepped out for the March 29 London premiere of Eddie’s newest movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is set for a US release on April 15. And because of their appearance together, the movie has sparked renewed interest in Eddie and his real-life leading lady. We’re here with the details on the English actor’s wife, Hannah Bagshawe, and just why he adores her so much!

Eddie and Hannah have been married since 2014.

Eddie met his wife in such a unique and romantic way — at a charity fashion show way back in 2000! Eddie was attending Eton College as a teen, and Hannah was attending a nearby boarding school for girls. Eddie modeled in the show, and the two became friends after attending a post-event party. It’s worth noting that Prince William and Kate Middleton began their relationship in a strikingly similar way; Kate appeared as a model in a fashion show attended by William at the University of St. Andrews.

Eddie and Hannah remained friends for years, even when Hannah went to the University of Edinburgh and Eddie attended Trinity College back in Cambridge. That means they’d known each other for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2012, during Eddie’s memorable Les Miserables days! And the lengthy friendship was a sign of a lengthy marriage to come. Eddie and Hannah have been married since December 2014. The couple reportedly had an enchanting and intimate candlelit wedding ceremony in Somerset, England with a romantic ‘Winter Wonderland’ theme.

Hannah has worked in public relations.

The 39-year-old London native is a Sagittarius, born on November 30, 1982. And she seems to be an exceptionally good match for the famous actor. Eddie is a January-born Capricorn. In the past, it’s been mistakenly reported that Hannah is Eddie’s publicist. However, their relationship has never been quite so formal. According to Brides, she has worked in financial public relations as well as antiques dealing.

She also sports impressive academic credentials. Hannah has a master’s degree in English Literature and French from The University of Edinburgh!

She’s the mother of two children with Eddie.

Hannah keeps most of the details about her personal life private. But we do know that she keeps herself busy as a mother. She and Eddie now have two children together! Their daughter Iris Mary Redmayne was born in June 2016. And their son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, was born in March of 2018, making for a perfect pair of British children.