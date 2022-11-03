‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake: Plot, Cast, Release Date & Everything Else We Know

Hercules is an animated movie that was released by Disney in 1997.

Some of the original cast includes James Woods, Tate Donovan, and Danny DeVito.

The film is officially getting a live-action remake, according to the filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Nearly 30 years after the hit 1997 movie Hercules was released, news has come to light that a live-action remake is officially happening! Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed the project to Variety on Nov. 2, 2022, and fans are already ecstatic about the beloved movie. Below is everything we know so far about the Hercules remake, including the cast, plot, creative team, and more!

Release Date

Although the movie makers have confirmed the project is indeed in the works, Disney has not announced an official release date for the live-action film. Some of the original film’s fanbase have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the upcoming Russo brothers project. “As long as they keep the Greek Chorus I’m in,” one fan wrote, while another critiqued the remake, “Please leave my favorite Disney movie alone. Let it stay good.”

Plot Information

The official plot and trailer have also not been released, but the Russo brothers promised Variety that they are willing to take a modern approach to the film. “I think they’re excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn’t just a reinterpretation of the animated film,” Joe told the outlet. The Gray Man director also reassured that the remake will be a musical, just like the original.

“There are questions about how you translate it as a musical,” he said. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

Where & When to Watch

It is likely that the remake of Hercules will have a global theater release, as well as eventually be available to stream on Disney+. Joe did not comment on when the or where the live-action project will be available to watch when he spoke to the outlet on Nov. 2. In the meantime, audiences can re-watch Hercules and the animated sequel, Hercules: Zero to Hero, on Disney+.

Cast & Crew

Since the film is currently in the early developmental stages, the official cast and crew have not been announced. Even the film’s title, whether it’s new or not, has been kept under wraps as of this writing. Of course, online sleuths have already been pitching their dream cast for the movie via Twitter.

“Anyways, the perfect #hercules live action cast was right here. Hades, Megara and Hercules (would have been one epic reunion, too),” one Twitter user wrote along with a picture of Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard. A separate user pitched the idea of Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies joining the project to play Hercules’ love interest, Megara. “Playing the iconic Megara, ELIZABETH GILLIES,” the admirer wrote.

Creative Team

Along with Joe and Anthony, Guy Ritchie is joining the creative team as the director of the highly-anticipated movie. “Guy is perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation,” Joe told the outlet. The film’s director also worked on the hit live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin in 2019. The modern version of the film stars Will Smith as Mariner, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

Filming Details

As the original Disney film is inspired by Greek mythology, the setting for the remake will also likely be fictional. The precise filming location and details have yet to be revealed. It will likely also be created on Hollywood sound stages with greenscreens and computer-generated imagery. Check back here for more updates as they become revealed by the movie studio.