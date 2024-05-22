Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Docuseries: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Doc

50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) reportedly sold a docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ controversies to a streaming giant. The project is expected to explore the allegations against Diddy. Jackson has been outspoken about Combs’ legal battles, from his sex trafficking investigation to the sexual abuse accusations brought forth by multiple women.

What Is the Diddy Docuseries About?

Details have not been released yet. However, per Forbes, the docuseries will rehash the allegations made against the rapper. From late 2023 to early 2024, disturbing claims surfaced against Diddy. After several women — including his ex Cassie Ventura — came forward with sexual abuse and assault allegations against Combs, he denied their statements. Moreover, he and Ventura settled her lawsuit against him shortly after she filed it in November 2023.

However, after video surveillance from 2016 of Diddy physically attacking Ventura surfaced in May 2024, the rapper publicly apologized for his actions in an Instagram video.

How to Watch the Diddy Doc

Since 50 Cent’s production company, G-Unit Film & Television, is reportedly behind the doc, Jackson revealed that Netflix acquired it. “NETFLIX wins the bidding war, but if more victims keep coming out, I’m gonna need more episodes,” he tweeted.

Since the doc will likely air on Netflix in the future, viewers can expect to watch it on the streaming platform. Per TMZ, the multi-part doc will be released “sooner than later.” The outlet also reported that “multiple networks and all of the streaming platforms” tried to purchase the rights to distribute the series, with Netflix winning the battle in the end.

Who Will Appear in the Diddy Docuseries?

Since it’s still unclear when the docuseries will air, cast details are also unknown.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.