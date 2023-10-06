Daymond John’s Wife: Meet the ‘Shark Tank’ Star’s Love, Heather Taras

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Daymond John is a businessman, known as the CEO of FUBU. He is also one of the investors featured on the show ‘Shark Tank.’

Daymond John has been married twice and has three daughters.

He’s been married to Heather Taras since 2018.

Daymond John is an incredibly successful businessman, but he is also known as one of the sharks on the popular series Shark Tank, which is currently in its 15th season. Outside of the show, he’s most successful for his business FUBU, which is an apparel company that specializes in hip-hop-inspired apparel.

Besides his successful businesses, Daymond is also a very successful husband and dad. The CEO has been married to his wife Heather Taras since 2018, and they have a very happy relationship. Heather revealed that the pair had been dating since 2006 in a 2020 interview with Contemporary Approach, and they’re still going strong to this day. Find out everything you need to know about Heather and their relationship here.

Daymond Proposed on the ‘Shark Tank’ Set

Shark Tank actually played a very big role in Daymond and Heather’s wedding. While details about their first meeting and early romance are seemingly kept private, the FUBU president revealed that he popped the question on the set of his hit show in 2016. He revealed he was worried, because Heather knew his fellow sharks. “I was nervous. I was proposing on set,” he told Harry Connick Jr. in a 2017 interview. “I saw Kevin [O’Leary] in the corner, whispering to her about royalties and all kinds of stuff when I proposed, but she said yes, and I’m very happy about that.

The pair got married in 2018 in Hollis, Queens. When they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, Daymond shared photos from that special day, including that their daughter Minka Jagger attended. He praised Heather for sticking by him all these years, especially after Shark Tank’s success. “Heather showed her true colors and had my back. She shared me with the rest of the world and endured the public criticisms. She advised me during the dark times. And would never waiver in her dedication,” he wrote in the post.

Besides the Queens ceremony, Heather also revealed that they had another intimate ceremony for family and friends in Santorini, Greece in a New Year’s Eve post on Instagram in 2018. “What an exceptional year becoming Mrs. John,” she wrote.

Daymond Was Married Before Meeting Heather

While he’s been in a longtime relationship with Heather, she’s not his first wife. Daymond was married before FUBU was a success, and he said that his dedication to the work was part of the reason that his first marriage ended. “I was so concentrated on work. Many of us who live with our families don’t see our families,” he told CNBC in a 2016 interview.

Daymond explained that his wife “saw me on TV more than she saw me in person,” and he said she eventually told him that he wasn’t “the person I fell in love with” anymore. “She took everything. And it wasn’t one red cent. She took her love and my two little girls away from me. I wouldn’t be there anymore on Christmas to watch my girls open up their presents,” he said.

Daymond and Heather Have a Daughter

As mentioned above, Daymond and Heather are proud parents to a daughter. Heather gave birth to Minka in 2016, and she often shares adorable photos of her daughter on Instagram. Besides Minka, Daymond is also a dad to Yasmeen and Destiny from his first marriage. Like his first wife, his daughters are very private, but he occasionally shares photos of them on social media, like when he wrote about how proud he was of all their accomplishments in May 2023.

Heather Is Very Into Health

Heather’s Instagram bio boasts that she’s “gluten-free” and has a “healthy lifestyle.” She’s revealed her interests in tennis, celery juicing, and swimming on her social media. She also detailed homeopathic treatments she takes in the above-mentioned interview with Contemporary Approach. “Weekly, I get a general Vitamin C IV drip with several homeopathics, a glutathione drip, and often I do Ozone with the UVB machine. For me, it makes the difference between having energy and being depleted for the week due to autoimmune struggles I deal with,” she said.

She Loves Family Halloween Costumes

Who doesn’t love getting dressed up for Halloween? It’s always more fun when coordinating with a group, and Heather is no exception. For the scary holiday every year, she shares her costumes, and she often coordinates with Daymond or her daughter or both. She and Minka dressed as Darth Vader together in 2022. The girls went as Super-Girl in 2021. That same year, she also dressed as Cruella de Vil, and Daymond went as Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, although her costume did have a bit of a Harley Quinn feel. In 2020, she and Daymond went for a gothic look, while she also matched with Minka in fun unicorn costumes.