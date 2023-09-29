Barbara Corcoran’s Husband: Meet Bill Higgins & Learn More About Their 35-Year Marriage

Image Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

Barbara Corcoran, 74, has been a household name due to her appearances on Shark Tank over the last 14 years. The businesswoman has become a legend in the investment world due to her ongoing success. She has even gone on to write several books to help others pave their way into the business world. Some of Barbara’s titles include Shark Tales, Use What You’ve Got, Nextville, and others.

Aside from her personal success, Barbara has also dedicated her social media platforms to giving advice to others. She most recently took to Instagram on June 14, 2023, ahead of Season 15 of Shark Tank to share a letter to her younger self. “And just when you think you’re slowing down in your 60s, this show ‘Shark Tank’ will call you and change your life again. And when they try to take the offer away from you, write that email and compete for your seat! You’re much more accustomed to coming in 1st place! You’ll become a fairy godmother to 100s of entrepreneurs and you’ll change people’s lives,” she wrote in the caption. Keep reading to learn more about Barbara, her marriage of nearly four decades, and her family!

Who Is Barbara Corcoran Married To?

The 74-year-old has been married to Bill Higgins since 1988, as reported by Parade. Barbara’s hubby is a retired Navy caption and previously worked as an FBI agent. The adorable couple tied the knot 15 years after she founded The Corcoran Group, her now-famous real estate firm. Bill and his leading lady married on Valentine’s Day and recently celebrated their 35th anniversary in 2023.

Barbara shared a carousel of photos of special moments with Bill via Instagram and gushed about him in the captions of each snapshot. When they celebrated their anniversary the year prior, the real estate legend recalled the day of their wedding in a sweet Instagram post. “We almost missed our wedding. Bill and I were in the woods cross-country skiing and got lost, we didn’t expect to hit traffic coming back even though we always hit traffic coming back, and my mom, dad and the minister were about to call it a day when we we finally got there. We were married 5 minutes later,” she captioned the 2022 post.

How Did Barbara Corcoran Meet Her Husband?

Over the years, Barbara has revealed adorable details about her marriage, including how she and Bill met. She also joked that he played “hard to get” and she won him over after six months! “Marriage is awfully tough for some of us and we should get a medal for running the race,” she penned on Valentine’s Day 2022. “I know I have a good man, a great father, and a guy that totally drives me absolutely nuts every day of my life. I’m sure I drive him just as crazy. Happy 34th Anniversary, Bill! You’re still the one!”

Bill met the love of his life in 1981 when they both were at a conference in New York City. In 2018, Bill recalled their love story during an interview with Yahoo! Life. “Everybody wanted to meet her,” he explained of his now-wife being surrounded by people. Bill noted that he didn’t want to be “obnoxious and interrupting everybody,” so he waited to introduce himself once Barbara was alone.

Does Barbara Corcoran Have Children?

During their marriage, Barbara and Bill have welcomed one child together in addition to adopting another. Barbara gave birth to their son, Tom, in 1994 and used her sister’s egg to help conceive him via IVF. They also adopted their daughter, Kate, in 2005. In addition, Barbara is a proud step mother to Bill’s four children from his prior marriage.

Barbara gushed about being a mother via her June 14, 2023, Instagram post. “You’ll also fall in and out of love, one too many times. You’ll get your heart broken and you’ll feel like you hit rock bottom. But eventually you’ll find your better half, and guess what?! He’s a Navy captain! You go, Barbie!” she penned. “Your next title will be your best yet: Mom. You’ll have the family you’ve always dreamed of. It’ll take more effort than expected, but those 7 rounds of IVF will all be worth it. Your heart will overflow with love!”