Darren Criss’ Wife: Everything to Know About Mia Criss & Their Marriage

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Darren Criss and his wife Mia Criss (née Swier) are going to be parents for the second time! The pair announced that Mia is pregnant with baby number two on December 21, 2023. While the couple have only been married since 2019, they’ve been together much longer than that, and friends for even longer.

Darren shared the exciting news that Mia is pregnant with a hilariously photoshopped picture of the Mamma Mia poster with his, his wife, and their daughter’s faces placed over the actors’. A pair of pregnancy tests were also shown. “COMING SOON,” he wrote in the caption. “Let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop.” With the exciting news, get to know more about Mia and her marriage to Darren here!

How Did Darren and Mia Meet?

Darren and Mia met long before Glee became a TV sensation in 2009. The actor had first met and became friends with the woman he’d eventually marry in 2006, according to People. He revealed that they got together shortly before the show took off. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating,” he said in a 2013 interview on KISS 92.5.

Mia Is a Director and Producer

Like Darren, Mia also works in the entertainment business. She wrote, directed, and produced the short film A (Not So) Civil Union in 2009, per her IMDb profile. She also works at Fox Networks and produces promotional content and campaigns for their many hit series. Before she and Darren got married, she also opened a piano bar with him in Los Angeles, called Tramp Stamp Grannys in 2018, per Time Out.

They Got Married in 2019

Darren joked that he “dragged his feet,” when he and Mia got engaged in January 2018 in an interview with People. He shared the exciting news that he’d proposed in an Instagram post at the time. “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” he wrote on Instagram.

The pair got married in February 2019 in a romantic ceremony in New Orleans, which was attended by many of Darren’s Glee co-stars. A little over a year after getting married, the pair marked 10 years together in June 2020. When they celebrated their anniversary, Darren penned an emotional tribute to his wife on Instagram. “For all that time it has truly only gotten better every single day. Her tenacity, her creativity, her selflessness, her penchant for always giving life a fun flourish- they’ve all been an evergreen source of joy and inspiration for as long as I’ve known her,” he wrote in part. “I wake up every morning so grateful to share such a special togetherness with her. To many more, my Mia. Thanks for making the world a brighter place.”

They Have a Daughter Together

While Darren and Mia are waiting for baby number two, the pair are already proud parents to Bluesy Belle. They announced that Mia was pregnant in October 2021. They posted a hilarious photo of the two of them with musical instruments and played a recording of their daughter’s heartbeat on Instagram. “We’ve been making music for years… But this time we made a BEAT,” he wrote, before revealing that their child would be born in Spring 2022.

Keeping with their musical announcement, Darren revealed that their baby was born on April 11, 2022. He shared a few adorable photos of him and Mia with their baby girl. “M & D made some sweet music,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.