Darren Criss & Wife Mia Are Expecting A Baby: See Cute Pregnancy Announcement

‘Glee’ star Darren Criss is going to be a daddy (a real one). He and wife Mia shared the amazing news on Oct. 15, as she debuted her baby bump.

Two years after getting married, Darren Criss, 34, and wife Mia Criss are expecting their first child together. The Glee alum shared the precious news on Instagram with a video of the baby’s heartbeat and a glimpse at Mia’s baby bump.

Along with a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram on Oct. 15, Darren wrote, “We’ve been making music for years.⁣.. But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.” And by “collab”, he meant a baby! He made that very clear by sharing a clip of the baby’s heartbeat. Then, in the final video of the multimedia gallery, Mia turns around to show off her growing belly.

This happy news comes nearly a decade into Darren and Mia’s relationship. Before getting married in February 2019, they dated for seven years. Darren and Mia got married in a New Orleans wedding ceremony, which was attended by some of his Glee co-stars, including Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr. and John Stamos.

Before that, Criss announced his engagement to Mia on Jan. 19, 2018. He shared a sweet photo of Mia and himself, and wrote in the caption, “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

Clearly, they like to announce their huge life moment on Instagram, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. Congratulations, you two!

 