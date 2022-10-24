Danny DeVito’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children Lucy, Grace, & Jake

Danny DeVito is an actor known for a variety of roles in ‘Matilda’, ‘Batman Returns’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.’

Danny was married to Rhea Perlman from 1982 until they separated in 2017.

The couple had two daughters Lucy and Grace, and a son Jake.

Danny DeVito is one of the most instantly recognizable actors working today. After making his movie debut in 1970, Danny, 77, has starred in a number of critically-acclaimed films, as well as popular TV shows and theater. He’s incredibly versatile as an actor. He’s starred in major movies like One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and received a Best Picture Oscar nomination for Erin Brockovich. Still to some, he’s most known as the Penguin in Batman Returns or the voice of Phil in Hercules. His comedic abilities have also earned him much recognition. He won an Emmy for his comedy series Taxi and to many fans he’s Frank Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

During his time on Broadway, Danny met his wife Rhea Perlman, 74, and the pair got married in 1982. The couple had three children in the 80s. After 35 years of marriage, the pair announced they were separating in 2017, but they haven’t finalized their divorce. Despite the split, it seems like the former couple are still friends and are great parents to their adult children. Find out more about all three of Danny and Rhea’s kids here!

Lucy Chet DeVito

Danny and Rhea welcomed their first child Lucy, 39, in March 1983. The couple’s oldest daughter filed in her parents’ footsteps and became an actress. She’s really taken after both of them and performed in theater, movies, and TV. “They’re amazing parents, and they’re in the spotlight of course, and everyone knows who they are, but they’re very down-to-earth people,” she said on The Rich Eisen Show in August 2022. She said she had early memories of fans asking her parents for pictures and visiting them on set.

After graduating from Brown University with a theater degree, she played Anne Frank in a play in 2008, per The Seattle Times. Before she graduated, she had a few minor acting credits, including on her dad’s show It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, appearing on three episodes, per IMDb. She has starred alongside her dad on a few occasions, even playing his character’s daughter in the 2016 film The Comedian. They also both lent their voices to the 2022 animated comedy Little Demon. Despite working alongside her dad on plenty of occasions, she’s made a number of appearances on her own, including films like Leaves of Grass and TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Danny admitted that he loved working with his daughter during an August 2022 interview about Little Demon on Today. “I just adore working with Lucy. We’ve been working together since she was this big,” he said with a laugh. Lucy also said that they “have a really fun time” working together.

Grace Fan DeVito

Danny and his wife welcomed their second daughter Grace, 37, in March 1985. Of the three children, Grace is the most private, but she has also dabbled in entertainment. She was a producer for the 2006 comedy My Girlfriend’s Abroad, and she also acted in the 2015 movie Amboy as well as an episode of the 2017 animated show Jeff And Some Aliens, per IMDb. Even though she’s very private, she has occasionally accompanied her family to red-carpet events and had family members share photos of her on Instagram.

Jake Daniel DeVito

Danny and Rhea had their only son Jake, 35, in October 1987. While his family is very famous, he admitted that the kids didn’t let fame get to them. “They were really good about keeping our home really solid and safe. I always feel like we always were more just excited about being at home with our friends and in our community,” Jake said in a March 2022 interview with The Associated Press.

Jake also works in the entertainment business, but most of his work is offscreen. He’s been a producer on a number of projects, including the 2014 movie The Better Angels and the upcoming thriller St. Sebastian, per IMDb. Still one of his most notable projects is working alongside his dad and sister on the Little Demon animated series, which he’s an executive producer for, making it a true family affair.