Daniel Jones’ Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Giants QB’s Love Ella Bonafede

Daniel Jones has been dating his girlfriend, Ella Bonafede, since both were students at Duke.

He’s a QB with the New York Giants.

Daniel and Ella have been extremely private about their relationship, keeping details under wraps.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, 25, is on a cusp of an NFL playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who will host them on Saturday, Jan 21. It’s expected to be an intense game, as the Giants finished their regular season with a 9-7-1 record. And as one of their star players, much of the pressure will fall to Daniel — who the team selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

His longtime girlfriend, Ella Bonafede, also 25, has been behind the scenes for years, as both a support and a romantic interest for the young QB. While she’s stayed out of the spotlight, it is known that the two met at Duke and have been an extremely important part of each other’s lives as Daniel star has risen in the NFL to become a household name among sports fans.

Here’s everything we know about Ella and her relationship with Daniel.

She’s also an athlete.

Ella and Daniel met at Duke University, where Daniel began playing in 2015. His senior year there was in 2018, so it’s assumed the duo met sometime between 2015 and 2018. And according to The U.S. Sun, Ella is also a talented athlete! She played on the university’s esteemed Blue Devils lacrosse team.

She adores Daniel.

While Ella has set her Instagram account to private, The New York Post reported that in May of 2020, she took to the platform to share a throwback pic of the couple affectionately cozying up. “An oldie but goodie, you and the pic,” she reportedly captioned the photo for his 23rd birthday. “Hbd boo.” One year earlier, on his 22nd birthday, she again called him out with a birthday tribute. “Smile kid, it’s your birthday!!! 22 looks good on you,” she wrote.

Ella is exceptionally supportive.

Per a September 2019 New York Post report, Ella took to Instagram to cheer on her boyfriend after he replaced Eli Manning as the starting quarterback on the team. “So unbelievably proud of you Daniel, I cannot wait to be cheerin’ you on in NY… Lets Go Giants!❣️” she wrote. Then days later, ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she took to IG stories with another message of support. “Your turn is right! Go get em @danieljones3.”

She may have briefly split from him.

According to Heavy, Ella appears to have unfollowed her famous boyfriend on Instagram back in 2020. She also made her profile private at the time. However, as of January 2023, he is currently following her on the platform, indicating that all is well between the longtime couple.

Ella is a Cleveland native.

Though she was reportedly raised in Long Island, New York, she was raised in Cleveland, Ohion, per Heavy. So her background as a New York resident certainly lends her credibility as a loyal fan of her boyfriend’s team.