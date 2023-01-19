Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics

He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start

The 23-year-old athlete is dating his college sweetheart, Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy has become an NFL superstar in a very short time over the 2022-2023 season. On the roster as a backup quarterback to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the 23-year-old Iowa State alum was bumped up to starter after injuries sidelined Trey and Jimmy. The move proved nothing less than stunning. In his seven games since taking over from, Brock has thrown 16 touchdown passes, run for a couple more, and thrown just three interceptions. And now he’s led his team to the playoffs! We must repeat: Brock is only 23 years old.

“I saw greatness in him,” Brock’s teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey, told NBC Sports. “He doesn’t act like a rookie. And he plays with a calm confidence that is rare, especially in rookie quarterbacks. Even though he was the third-string quarterback coming into this year, he knew he could play. He had a confidence in himself.”

While all eyes are on the young talent, let’s take a look at the person who is by his side during this incredible ride: girlfriend Jenna Brandt. Keep reading to find out more about Brock’s sweetheart, below.

When did Jenna and Brock meet?

Jenna and Brock appear to have met at Iowa State University. Jenna, who was born on October 26, 1999, in Sumner, Iowa ended up transferring to University of Northern Iowa, per ClutchPoints. Although they didn’t finish at the same college together, they remained a couple and went Instagram official in November 2022, as seen on Jenna’s account.

She is an all-star athlete too

Jenna excelled at swimming, track & field and volleyball during high school. She decided to focus on volleyball when she chose to go to Iowa State and later transfer to Northern Iowa. According to the University of Nothern Iowa website, Jenna started all 30 games in the 2021 season and won multiple awards for her efforts. She also majored in kinesiology.

“I cannot thank UNI enough for this life changing experience,” she shared on Instagram. “Thank you to every single person who has crossed my path through this journey that took turns, but each step was for a reason.”

Jenna is Brock’s biggest fan

Jenna is Brock’s number one cheerleader. She has cheered him on since his stunning NFL debut in Tampa Bay and at every venue after. Her Instagram Stories are filled with the striking blonde showing off as Brock’s biggest fan. In one photo album, Jenna is seen raising her arms while rocking a 49ers jersey in celebration or Brock’s win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

She loves to travel

One only has to take a peek at Jenna’s social media to know she enjoys a bit of exploring. From ski slopes to tropical beaches, Jenna documents her travels with adorable photos. The young beauty always has a few friends in tow as well, like the one getting a piggyback in Buenos Aires, as seen here!

Jenna has finished a half marathon

While keeping up on her athletic prowess, Jenna decided to train and run for a half marathon in 2019. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a cute snap of herself and a few family members after they finished the big race. “13.1 miles seems like nothing when the rest of the crew runs 31.1,” she captioned the photograph (above).