Cynthia Erivo’s Partner Mario Martinez: Everything To Know About Their 5 Year Relationship

Cynthia Erivo and Mario Martinez have reportedly been dating since 2017. Here’s how they met and where they stand now.

Cynthia Erivo, 35, is quite the talented force both on the stage and screen! Most recently, the British actress has starred in the series Genius: Arethra. She got her big break when she starred in The Color Purple as Celie in 2016. The actress won her first big award by taking home the Tony for Best Actress in a musical. She then went on to make her film debut in Bad Times at the El Royale in 2018.

Her talents certainly didn’t go unnoticed as she was nominated twice for an Oscar in 2020. She received her first nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Harriet Tubman and her second for Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she wrote for the musical. Plus, on top of all that, she has had a partner by her side for the whole ride. Here’s everything you need to know about her relationship with Mario Martinez.

How Cynthia & Mario met

Cynthia and Mario actually met when she was dating someone else. She was in a relationship with an actor named Dean John-Wilson. They had started dating back in 2013. She was spotted with him at the red carpet when he played Prince Ali in the West End production of Aladdin in 2016. So she and Dean had been together for around three years before she met Mario. While Mario wasn’t another actor, he was in a similar enough industry where the two saw each other frequently. “He chased me,” she told Vanity Fair in 2019. Even though she was taken, he still would ask her out.

Eventually, he got lucky and made his big move just after she and Dean had broken up. “Then the last time, I was not with my ex anymore—except this time he did not ask,” she recalled. “He just walked up to me and gave me a kiss.” When the article had come out in 2019, they had been dating for two years. This means the two likely started dating in 2017. Now that it’s 2022, they’ve either hit or are about to hit their fifth anniversary.

Cynthia & Mario’s relationship

Cynthia is extremely private when it comes to her love life. However, she had dedicated some special posts to him in 2019. One of them was a monochrome Valentine’s Day post in which she showed her appreciation for him. She also shared a sweet message about him on his birthday. “I love you,” she wrote in the post’s caption (via Bustle.) “May this day be sweet for love, may this year be full of great things. I can not wait to witness the greatness you have in store.”

But she has said so little about her relationship with him that some wonder if they’re actually still together to this day. She has actually deleted those posts of her and Mario which lead some to believe that they have broken up. However, it’s not a definite sign and the two could definitely still be happily together.