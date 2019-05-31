Kylie Jenner, Jenna Dewan & More Celebs Rocking Jumpsuits With Revealing Cutouts

Jumpsuits are pretty sexy, but throw in a cutout and they’re on a whole new level! See how stars like Kylie Jenner and Jenna Dewan style the look!

Dressing for summer can be tricky; sometimes you want to be fully covered, but still need to deal with the heat. Luckily, there’s a way to rock a head-to-toe look without sweating your butt off – you just need the help of a strategically placed cutout. Celebrities love jumpsuits – they’re trendy, can be skintight or loose, and make a complete all-in-one #look. They can also incorporate cutouts to show a bit of skin wherever you please!

Kylie Jenner loves a skintight, revealing look so naturally she’s nailed this trend. On March 15, the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in a black jumpsuit. The piece was cinched in the front with a pretty bow and featured cutouts around her waist, putting emphasis on her hourglass figure. She paired the piece with a crocodile clutch and pointed heels.

Kylie clearly loves this trend, because the mogul also rocked a skintight taupe jumpsuit while hitting up The Nice Guy restaurant in L.A. with sister Kendall Jenner in June 2016. Due to the centered position of her look’s cutout, she flaunted some major underboob. A second smaller set of cutouts showed a peek of skin on her sides as well. She completed her ensemble wth a denim jacket and suede heels.

But Kylie isn’t the only cutout jumpsuit queen. We also loved a look worn by Jenna Dewan in May 2018. The 38-year-old actress stunned at the 28th Annual Environmental Media Association Awards in a black Monique Lhuillier piece that featured an open slit on the bodice and ruffle sleeves. A glittery silver ribbon cinched in her waist and lined the edge of the cutout for another textural element. Jenna rounded out her look with silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels and hoop earrings. The position of Jenna’s cutout gave a glimpse at her cleavage, but was fairly modest overall.

Whether you’re looking to just give a peek of skin with a small cutout on your abs or go full Kylie with a bandage-esque top, there’s plenty of ways to make a jumpsuit look super sexy. Get clicking through the gallery above to see how other stars style the trend!