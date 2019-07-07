31 Cutest Pics Of KarJenner Kids: Stormi Webster, Reign Disick & More

The Kardashian-Jenner kids are taking over the world with their cuteness. The KarJenner babies continue to make our hearts melt as they grow up before our eyes.

The next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty is getting bigger and bigger. While Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Scott Disick’s son, Mason, was the only Kardashian kid back in 2009 and now there are 10 Kardashian-Jenner kids running around: Mason Disick, 9, Penelope Disick, 6, Reign Disick, 4, North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 1, Psalm West, 1 month, Stormi Webster, 1, True Thompson, 1, and Dream Kardashian, 2. As expected, they’re all so adorable. Like their parents, the Kardashian-Jenner little ones are incredibly close.

Even though they’re just tiny little things, the Kardashian-Jenner kiddos have been all over the world. From New York City to Paris to Los Angeles, the kids are already world travelers. Little Stormi accompanied mom Kylie Jenner, 21, to the Big Apple for the Met Gala in May 2019. While Stormi didn’t get to go to the actual event, she was by her mom’s side everywhere else. Kylie’s adorable mini-me looked so cute out and about with mom. Kylie may have hidden her pregnancy from the world for her own privacy, but now she loves showing everyone that she’s a mom.

The Kardashian-Jenner family does so much together. Kanye West’s Sunday Service has become a weekly meeting spot for the family, including the kids. North always attends her dad’s services and has been spotted in a number of adorable church outfits. North’s cousin and BFF Penelope is often at Sunday Service as well with the rest of the family.

The Kardashian-Jenner little ones are growing up so fast and more just keep coming. Psalm is the latest kid to join the family. Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s fourth child was born via surrogate in May 2019. The beautiful baby boy is so precious, as we all knew he would be.