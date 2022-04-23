Anitta, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo & More Hot Stars In Crop Tops At Coachella

Crop tops reign supreme at Coachella! Brazilian superstar rocked a blue, green and yellow version Everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Kylie Jenner showed up to the music festival in sexy crop tops.

April 23, 2022 6:00PM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Crop tops and Coachella go hand-in-hand so it’s really no surprise some of our favorite stars showed up to the music festival in ab-baring looks. While in past years  A-Listers like Emily Ratajkowski to Olivia Culpo decided to flaunt their toned tummies in crop tops, 2022 saw newcomer Anitta rocking the look! All of these crop top outfits are SO fierce.

Anitta donned a blue, green and yellow top for her Weekend Two performance at the Indio-based festival on Friday, April 22! The Brazilian superstar, 29, looked sensational, in the feather adorned top, which she paired with a matching pair of short shorts and yellow boots!

Emily wore one of our favorite looks from the first weekend when she attended the Levi’s brunch on Day 2. The model looked gorgeous in a leopard tie-front crop top that featured a plunging neckline and fun bell sleeves. She paired the tiny shirt with crisp white jeans and added a pop of color with bright red snakeskin boots.

Olivia is another model who killed it in a crop top. The former Miss Universe stunned in a black shirt over an animal print sports bra, which she styled with denim Bermuda shorts, a belt bag and black and white block heels. She wore the cool ensemble to the Revolve party on April 13.

But these ladies aren’t the only one who know how to rock a crop top to perfection at Coachella. Kylie JennerHalsey and Victoria Justice are just a few more of the stars you’ll find styling tiny tops at the music festival in our gallery above. So what are you waiting for? Get clicking to see all the sexy looks!

